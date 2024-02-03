3 Disruptive Stocks That Could Redefine Their Industries by 2025

In the stock market, fortunes and theories are made and shattered, a few companies stand to redefine the core of their industries. For instance, when hospitality transcends traditional boundaries, healthcare becomes seamlessly accessible, and telecommunications takes on new disruption connectivity. Within this space, three companies emerge as galaxies in the sky among the stars.
Imagine the first one: a platform for lodging on a global scale, shaping the very essence of travel and accommodation. Consider the second one: a healthcare provider disrupting digital wellness and revolutionizing how the world accesses and experiences healthcare. And then there’s the third: a telecommunications company, a pioneer of connectivity, forging enhanced communication and collaboration.
The article delves into the strategies of these transformative entities, dissecting their performance and trajectories. Read more to learn the potential they hold for investors and industries.
Airbnb (ABNB)
Airbnb’s (NASDAQ:ABNB) strong performance is a fundamental edge supporting its rapid value growth potential. The company constantly grows revenue, attains considerable net income, and generates substantial free cash flow. For instance, in Q3 2023, the 18% year-over-year revenue growth indicates Airbnb’s adaptability.
Even after adjusting for one-time tax benefits, the massive net income reflects Airbnb’s edgy cost management strategies. Specifically, attaining an adjusted net income margin of 47% reflects the company’s capability to transmit a large fraction of revenue into profit. Furthermore, Airbnb’s solid free cash flow for Q3 and on a trailing 12-month basis highlights its capability to breed liquidity beyond its operational requirements. The decision to repurchase over $500 million of its stock points to management’s view on Airbnb’s valuation prospects.
Moreover, Airbnb’s growth in both supply and demand metrics suggests its ability to scale its platform and attract users globally. The expansion of active listings by nearly 1 million reflects the company’s lead in onboarding new hosts and diversifying its accommodation offerings. With a 19% increase in supply year-over-year, Airbnb builds its capacity to meet growing demand.
Furthermore, the record travel season experienced by Airbnb in Q3 suggests the resilience of its business model. It also reflects the enduring appeal of its platform to travelers. The 14% growth in nights and experiences booked signifies strong demand across geographies.
Finally, the significant increase in mobile bookings, with 53% of gross nights booked through the Airbnb app, signifies the effectiveness of Airbnb’s mobile strategy in driving user adoption and engagement. Overall, these developments may continue to boost Airbnb’s valuation.
Teladoc Health (TDOC)
Teladoc Health’s (NYSE:TDOC) top-to-bottom line performance is a value plinth. The company’s capability to deliver topline growth reflects the solid demand for digital health solutions. For instance, in Q3 2023, Teladoc Health delivered a revenue growth of 8% year-over-year (hitting $660 million). This growth suggests the company’s capability to capture a larger market share (digital health).
In detail, Teladoc Health’s Integrated Care segment’s revenue grew by 9% year-over-year. This segment holds a range of healthcare services, including chronic care, primary care, and specialty care. The prolonged growth in integrated care revenue suggests the elevated adoption of Teladoc Health’s edgy healthcare solutions (by both healthcare providers and direct consumers).
On the other hand, the BetterHelp segment focuses on virtual mental health services. This segment delivered revenue with an 8% year-over-year increase. This growth suggests the expanding recognition of the importance of mental health. It also reflects the effectiveness of teletherapy in providing accessible and convenient mental health support. As awareness of mental health issues increases, Teladoc Health may continue to capitalize on this trend.
Finally, Teladoc Health has experienced considerable enrollment growth in its chronic care programs, with enrollments exceeding 1.1 million active users. These programs concentrate on managing chronic conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, and weight issues. Teladoc Health has simplified contracting by stacking multiple chronic care programs into a single offering. Therefore, these developments may continue to enhance engagement and outcomes.
Crexendo (CXDO)
Crexendo’s (NASDAQ:CXDO) solid topline growth reflects the company’s strategic positioning in the competitive market (telecommunications). For instance, in Q3 2023, there was a 52% year-over-year revenue increase, which leveled at $13.8 million. This growth demonstrates Crexendo’s capability to capture market share and capitalize on emerging demand.
Additionally, the boost in service revenue by 68% (to $7.5 million) suggests the demand for Crexendo’s service line. The company’s lead in this segment suggests its efficiency in delivering solutions in line with the market’s needs.
Moreover, the diversification of revenue streams is a vital strength for Crexendo. The company’s software solutions revenue lifted by 21% year-over-year, with product revenue delivering a solid 119% year-over-year increase. This diversified approach neutralizes the risks of relying on a single revenue stream, supporting Crexendo in generating sustained growth.
At the bottom line, Crexendo’s progressive expansion serves as a driver of value growth. The overall gross margin improvement from 58% in Q2 to 61% in Q3 2023 reflects the company’s adeptness in managing costs and optimizing its strategic pricing.
Similarly, segment-wise margin enhancements, especially the expansion of Software Solutions margins from 67% to 72%, suggest Crexendo’s edgy costing strategies. Furthermore, the improvement in product margins from 38% to 45% reflects the lead of initiatives to push product profitability up.
As a result, Crexendo’s capability to turn around net income from a loss of $696K in Q3 2022 to a positive $1.7 million in Q3 2023 is a vital shift. From a valuation perspective, this shift towards positive net income suggests a translation of revenue growth into improved profitability. Hence, the turnaround in net income is a vital indicator of Crexendo’s value expansion.
As of this writing, Yiannis Zourmpanos held a long position in TDOC. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.