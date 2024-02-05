5 Investors Betting Big on Beyond Meat (BYND) Stock

Certain stocks are seeing incredible interest in today’s market, with Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) among the biggest winners right now. As of this writing, BYND stock is up more than 40% as investors price in some enthusiasm. This is certainly enthusiasm I did not see coming, I have to admit.
A number of reports have pointed to Beyond Meat’s cost-cutting plans as driving most of the positivity around BYND stock today. The company has announced a strategic plan to boost its profit margins via a combination of cost-cutting (which could include more layoffs) and pursuing revenue growth opportunities.
That’s good, because Beyond recently reported a massive loss and weaker-than-expected guidance for the fourth quarter. While many investors appear to have anticipated this negative report, the company’s commentary around cost control is clearly taking center stage and proving much more important to forward-looking investors.
Additionally, there’s now some speculation brewing that short sellers may be looking to offload positions in the wake of this sentiment shift. Some $74 million in paper losses has been reported as a result of this move, setting the stage for what some believe could be a short squeeze in BYND stock.
Now, I don’t know if a squeeze will materialize. But in case it does, let’s take a look at the five top investors set to benefit the most from such a move.
Top 5 Institutional Investors in BYND Stock
These are the top institutional investors behind BYND stock, per Yahoo Finance.
- Parkwood LLC is Beyond Meat’s largest institutional shareholder, owning 5.4 million shares worth around $57.3 million today.
- Vanguard finds itself second on this list, with just under 5.2 million shares of BYND stock worth $55.1 million.
- Blackrock (NYSE:BLK) graces this list in third place, owning just under 4.5 million shares worth $47.3 million.
- Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) comes fourth, with about 2.2 million shares valued at $22.9 million.
- Finally, State Street (NYSE:STT) rounds out the list, owning 1.7 million shares of BYND valued at $17.8 million.
On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.