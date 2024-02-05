NVDA Stock Price Predictions: Can Nvidia Really Hit $800 From Here?

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock is gaining on Monday after Goldman Sachs analysts set a new price target for the technology company’s shares.
Goldman Sachs analyst Toshiya Hari increased the price target for NVDA stock from $625 per share to $800 per share. That has the firm expecting a potential growth of 20.9% for the company’s shares over the next 12 months. It’s also an incredibly bullish price prediction compared to the analysts’ consensus of $612.68 per share.
The latest coverage of Nvidia also has the Goldman Sachs analyst reiterating his “buy” rating for the company’s shares. For comparison, the analysts’ consensus rating for NVDA is a moderate buy based on 39 opinions.
What’s Behind the New NVDA Stock Price?
Here’s what Hari had to say about Nvidia and the price target increase in a note to clients obtained by CNBC:
“Consistent with recent years and quarters, we expect Nvidia’s FY4Q (January) results and FY1Q (April) outlook in its core Data Center segment to illustrate the ongoing wallet share shift from general-purpose compute (i.e. CPU) in favor of accelerated computing (i.e. GPU).”
NVDA stock is up 3.1% as of Monday morning and is up 37.4% year-to-date as of Friday’s close.
