Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Thursday

Pre-market stock movers are a hot topic on Thursday and we’re starting the day with a breakdown of all the latest news traders need to know this morning!
Moving stocks this morning are earnings reports, an asset sale and more.
Let’s jump into that news below!
Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) stock is rocketing more than 174% alongside heavy pre-market trading.
- BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD) shares are soaring over 85% after announcing an asset sale.
- Elevai Labs (NASDAQ:ELAB) stock is surging more than 39% with strong early morning trading.
- GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL) shares are gaining over 28% after Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) posted a strong earnings beat.
- Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) stock is heading more than 25% higher with heavy trading this morning.
- Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) shares are rising over 23% with the release of its latest earnings report.
- Beamr Imaging (NASDAQ:BMR) stock is increasing more than 22% as it joins in on a stock rally led by Nvidia.
- Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY) shares are jumping over 22% after reporting growth in its most recent earnings report.
- DDC Enterprise (NYSEMKT:DDC) stock is getting a more than 21% boost this morning.
- Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU) are up over 20% with the latest NVDA earnings news.
Top 10 Losers
- iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) stock is crashing more than 79% on Thursday morning.
- Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO) shares are plummeting over 51% after announcing a proposed public offering.
- GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVD) stock is diving more than 29% after the Nvidia earnings beat.
- Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) shares are tumbling over 21% alongside its latest earnings release.
- Synaptogenix (NASDAQ:SNPX) stock is decreasing more than 20% this morning.
- Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) shares are taking an over 18% beating after a rally yesterday.
- AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDS) stock is sliding more than 17% following NVDA’s earnings results.
- Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS) shares are dropping over 17% this morning.
- Lakeshore Acquisition II (NASDAQ:LBBB) stock is dipping more than 16% today.
- Visionary (NASDAQ:GV) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 14%.
