Why Is Greenbrook TMS (GBNH) Stock Up 174% Today?

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) stock is rocketing higher on Wednesday alongside heavy trading of the operator of mental health services centers’ shares this morning.
As of this writing, more than 18.9 million shares of GBNH stock have changed hands. That’s already well above the daily average trading volume of 506,000 shares for the company’s stock. It also bears mentioning that the float for Greenbrook TMS shares is around 13.12 million units.
Investors will note that this increased trading activity today comes without any news from the company. That includes a lack of press releases or filings. There’s also no new analysts’ coverage that would cause GBNH stock to rally this morning.
One thing that traders will want to keep in mind is GBNH stock’s penny status. That comes from its prior closing price of 19 cents and its market capitalization of about $8.298 million.
What This Means for GBNH Stock
Being a penny stock opens GBNH up to certain vulnerabilities. That includes volatility as certain traders try to manipulate its share price.
This could be what’s happening this morning considering the lack of news and heavy trading of Greenbrook TMS stock. That means traders will want to be wary about investing in GBNH right now as a dip is likely to follow this rally.
GBNH stock is up 174.1% as of Wednesday morning.
With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
