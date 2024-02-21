Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Wednesday

It’s time to start the day with a breakdown of the biggest pre-market stock movers worth keeping an eye on for Wednesday!
Earnings reports, heavy trading and more news are moving stocks this morning.
Let’s get into that news below!
Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) stock is rocketing more than 142% alongside heavy trading.
- CN Energy (NASDAQ:CNEY) shares are soaring over 103% with strong early morning trading.
- Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) stock is surging more than 101% as this company also sees heavy trading on Wednesday.
- Sound Group (NASDAQ:SOGP) shares are gaining 60% after showing off new artificial intelligence (AI) powered applications.
- Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) stock is increasing close to 40% alongside heavy pre-market trading.
- MicroCloud (NASDAQ:HOLO) shares are rising over 23% on Wednesday morning.
- Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) stock is heading more than 21% higher as it prepares for a lunar landing.
- JX Luxventure (NASDAQ:JXJT) shares are jumping over 18% this morning without any clear news.
- ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) stock is getting an almost 18% boost while natural gas prices fall.
- NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) shares are up more than 13% alongside an earnings beat.
Top 10 Losers
- Pop Culture (NASDAQ:CPOP) stock is diving over 31% after a 171% rally yesterday.
- Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) shares are tumbling more than 28% after rallying 83% on Tuesday.
- Shineco (NASDAQ:SISI) stock is taking an over 23% beating on Wednesday morning.
- Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) shares are sliding more than 23% with the release of its latest earnings report.
- Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) stock is decreasing over 21% after missing Q4 estimates.
- Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI) shares are dropping more than 19% after jumping yesterday on private placement news.
- ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD) stock is falling over 18% alongside gas prices.
- Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) shares are slipping more than 18% after releasing its Q4 results.
- Arena Group (NYSEMKT:AREN) stock is dipping over 18% today.
- Iveda Solutions (NASDAQ:IVDA) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 16%.
