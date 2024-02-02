Why Is Biofrontera (BFRI) Stock Down Today?

Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI) stock is on the move Friday alongside heavy trading of the biopharmaceutical company’s shares.
This has more than 4.3 million shares of BFRI stock changing hands as of this writing. That’s already a massive increase over the company’s daily average trading volume of only about 48,000 shares.
This volatility of BFRI stock comes without any recent news from Biofrontera. The company hasn’t put out any new press releases or filings that explain today’s movement. Analysts also aren’t offering any coverage that would cause this reaction in the shares.
One thing worth keeping in mind about BFRI is that it’s a penny stock. That comes from its low daily trading volume average, the prior closing price of $1.34 and its market capitalization of $2.249 million.
Why That Matters to BFRI Stock
Today’s movement of BFRI may be directly related to it being a penny stock. The company’s shares might be the target of a pump and dump from retail and day traders this morning.
If this is what’s happening with Biofrontera stock, traders will want to be careful about investing in it. This could leave unlucky investors left holding the bag.
BFRI stock was up as much as 40% in pre-market trading on Friday morning but is currently down 14.8% with extreme volatility.
