Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Friday

We’re starting the final day of trading this week with a breakdown of the biggest pre-market stock movers worth keeping tabs on Friday!
Moving stocks this morning are a merger, earnings reports, a public offering and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI) stock is rocketing more than 37% with heavy pre-market trading.
- TruGolf (NASDAQ:TRUG) shares are soaring over 36% after completing its merger with Deep Medicine Acquisition.
- GraniteShares 2x Long META Daily ETF (NASDAQ:FBL) stock is surging more than 33% on Friday morning.
- CCSC Technology (NASDAQ:CCTG) shares are gaining over 32% this morning.
- Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) stock is increasing 30% on Friday morning.
- Roma Green Finance (NASDAQ:ROMA) shares are rising more than 23% with strong trading this morning.
- Prestige Wealth (NASDAQ:PWM) stock is climbing over 22% alongside shareholder meeting results.
- Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) shares are heading 17% higher with its latest earnings release.
- Trxade Health (NASDAQ:MEDS) stock is jumping more than 15% today.
- Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) shares are up over 14% after getting a new production order.
10 Top Losers
- Roadzen (NASDAQ:RDZN) stock is diving more than 23% without any clear news this morning.
- GRI Bio (NASDAQ:GRI) shares are tumbling over 23% with a public offering.
- AgriForce Growing Systems (NASDAQ:AGRI) stock is taking a more than 19% beating this morning.
- Charles & Colvard (NASDAQ:CTHR) shares are decreasing over 13% without any apparent news today.
- Ostin Technology (NASDAQ:OST) stock is falling more than 12% on Friday.
- Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX) shares are sliding close to 12% after a rally yesterday.
- Addvantage Technologies (NASDAQ:AEY) stock is declining over 11% after filing for bankruptcy.
- Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) shares are slipping more than 10% with its Q4 earnings release.
- MicroSectors FANG Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs due January 8, 2038 (NYSEARCA:FNGD) are dipping over 9% on Friday.
- SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) stock closes out our pre-market stock movers down more than 9% today.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.