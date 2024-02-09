Why Is BioXcel Therapeutics (BTAI) Stock Down 26% Today?

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) stock is taking a beating on Friday after the commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company announced a proposed underwritten public offering for its shares.
This public offering includes $60 million shares of BTAI stock. The company also intends to offer underwriters of the deal a 30-day option to acquire another $9 million of its shares. Underwriters include BofA Securities and Truist Securities.
BioXcel Therapeutics says that it will use the funds from this offering for ongoing and planned clinical trials, commercialization and general corporate purposes. The company hasn’t yet priced the shares in the offering.
How This Affects BTAI Stock Today
A public offering increases the total number of shares available on the market. Doing this dilutes the stakes of current investors. They also are typically priced at a discount. Both of these factors are likely weighing on BTAI stock this morning.
Adding to that is heavy trading of BTAI shares on Friday. That has more than 2.5 million shares of the stock changing hands as of this writing. This is already more than double BioXcel Therapeutics’ daily average trading volume of about 1 million shares.
BTAI stock is down 26.4% as of Friday morning but was up 28% year-to-date when markets closed on Thursday.
