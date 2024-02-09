Why Is Intelligent Living Application (ILAG) Stock Up 78% Today?

Intelligent Living Application (NASDAQ:ILAG) stock is heading higher on Friday with heavy trading of the mechanical lockset company’s shares this morning.
That has more than 4.5 million shares of ILAG stock changing hands as of this writing. This is already well above its daily average trading volume of roughly 95,000 shares.
It’s worth pointing out that this movement comes despite a lack of news from Intelligent Living Application. There are no new press releases or filings from the company that would cause today’s rally. On that same note, no analysts are offering new coverage of ILAG stock this morning.
What is worth keeping in mind is ILAG being a penny stock. That comes from its low prior closing price of 47 cents per share, low daily average trading volume and market capitalization of $8.485 million.
What This Means for ILAG Stock
The fact that ILAG is a penny stock makes it more susceptible to extreme volatility. That’s doubly true outside or normal trading hours. This is typically due to retail and day traders pumping up the shares.
With that said, investors will want to be careful about taking a stake in ILAG along with this rally. It might not be long before these traders dump their shares and the stock’s price comes crashing back down.
ILAG stock is up 78.4% as of Friday morning.
Investors looking for all of the latest stock market stories are in the right place!
We are offering coverage of all the most recent stock market news worth reading about on Friday! Among that is what has shares of Next eGo (NASDAQ:EGOX) stock up, the biggest pre-market stock movers this morning and more. You can read all of that news at the following links!
More Stock Market News for Friday
- Why Is Next eGo (EGOX) Stock Up 116% Today?
- Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Friday
- MARA Stock Short-Squeezes Higher as Bitcoin Takes $45,000
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed