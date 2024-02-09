Why Is Next eGo (EGOX) Stock Up 116% Today?

Next eGo (NASDAQ:EGOX) stock is rocketing higher on Friday alongside heavy trading of the electric vehicle (EV) company’s shares.
Shares of EGOX stock are starting off Friday strong with more than 7.2 million units changing hands as of this writing. That’s already well beyond the company’s daily average trading volume of about 355,000 shares.
Investors will note that this increased trading activity doesn’t come alongside any news from the company. That means there are no press releases or filings behind the rally. No analysts are offering news coverage of the stock, either.
It is worth noting that Next eGo is a penny stock with the company trying to get its shares back above the Nasdaq minimum bid price. It has until June 10, 2024 before delisting but may be eligible for an extension.
What’s Next for EGOX Stock
With EGOX being a penny stock, it’s not too surprising that traders are seeing extreme volatility out of it this morning. This often happens with penny stocks as it’s easier for certain types of traders to manipulate them.
That also means that investors will want to be careful about taking a stake in EGOX stock this morning. While shares are up now, it might not be long before they fall again once those pumping it lose interest in the company.
EGOX stock is up 115.7% as of Friday morning.
Investors looking for more of the most recent stock market stories are in the right place!
We have all of the hottest stock market news traders need to know about on Friday! That includes the biggest pre-market stock movers this morning, the latest news concerning Marathon (NASDAQ:MARA) stock and more. You can find out more on these matters at the following links!
More Friday Stock Market News
- Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Friday
- MARA Stock Short-Squeezes Higher as Bitcoin Takes $45,000
- Alibaba (BABA) Stock Dips on Analyst Downgrade
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed