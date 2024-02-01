Why Is Revelation Biosciences (REVB) Stock Down 62% Today?

Revelation Biosciences (NASDAQ:REVB) stock is falling on Thursday after the life sciences company announced pricing for a public offering of its shares.
Revelation Biosciences is selling 1,365,000 shares of REVB stock combined with warrants for another 2,730,000 shares. The offering price for these units is $4.53 each. The warrants also have an exercise price that matches that and will expire five years after being issued.
Revelation Biosciences is expecting gross proceeds of $6.2 million from the public offering. The company notes that it intends to use these funds to further the development of several of its product candidates. Any left over after that will be used for working capital and general corporate purposes.
What This Means for REVB Stock
A public offering increases the total number of REVB shares on the public market. Doing so also dilutes the stakes of current shareholders in the company. That helps explain why REVB stock is falling on Thursday as investors react to the news.
Adding to that is the offering price of $4.53 per share. This is a massive discount over the prior closing price of $8.80 per share for REVB. It makes sense that this decreased offering price would pull down the value of Revelation Biosciences’ shares today.
REVB stock is down 61.6% as of Thursday morning.
