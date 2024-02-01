Why Is Elevai Labs (ELAB) Stock Up 57% Today?

Elevai Labs (NASDAQ:ELAB) stock is rocketing higher on Thursday as the skincare development company’s shares experience heavy trading this morning.
That has more than 9.4 million shares of ELAB stock changing hands of this writing. To put that in perspective, the daily average trading volume for Elevai Labs’ shares is closer to 1.2 million units.
Investors will note that this extreme stock movement comes without any recent news concerning Elevai Labs. The company has put out any new preleases or filings that explain the rise. There also hasn’t been any new coverage from analysts that explain why the stock is up today.
One thing that investors will want to keep in mind is Elevai Labs prior closing price of 69 cents. Combined with its market capitalization of just $11.975 million, this places it firmly in penny stock territory.
Why That Matters to ELAB Stock
Being a penny stock comes with certain disadvantages. That includes the potential for certain types of investors to manipulate the shares. This often sees stocks targeted for pumps and dumps.
That could be what’s happening with ELAB stock today considering the rapid rise and lack of news. If so, traders won’t want to jump in on this rally as a dip is likely to follow.
ELAB stock is up 57.4% as of Thursday morning.
