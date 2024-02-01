Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Thursday

It’s time to get into the biggest pre-market stock movers as we check out all of the hottest news for Thursday morning!
Moving stocks this morning are a private placement, direct listing, earnings reports, a public offering and more.
Let’s jump into that news below!
Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Elevai Labs (NASDAQ:ELAB) stock is rocketing more than 76% alongside heavy pre-market trading.
- Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX) shares are soaring over 57% after announcing a $45 million private placement.
- FibroBiologics (NASDAQ:FBLG) stock is surging more than 37% after its direct listing yesterday.
- Global Mofy Metaverse (NASDAQ:GMM) shares are gaining close to 27% with the release of its latest earnings report.
- NEXTracker (NASDAQ:NXT) stock is increasing nearly 26% alongside its fiscal Q3 2024 earnings report.
- Prestige Wealth (NASDAQ:PWM) shares are rising over 19% on Thursday morning.
- Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) stock is heading more than 17% higher despite a lack of news this morning.
- Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) shares are getting a 17% boost after announcing a new partnership to develop smart building technologies.
- TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ) stock is jumping over 16% after regaining listing compliance.
- Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) shares are up more than 13% today.
10 Top Losers
- Revelation Biosciences (NASDAQ:REVB) stock is plummeting close to 63% after pricing a public offering.
- Infobird (NASDAQ:IFBD) shares are diving 33% after announcing plans for its extraordinary general shareholder meeting.
- OneMedNet (NASDAQ:ONMD) stock is tumbling over 28% after a recent rally.
- Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN) shares are taking a more than 25% beating after announcing a reverse stock split.
- Jin Medical International (NASDAQ:ZJYL) stock is decreasing over 18% with a delay to its annual report.
- Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) shares are dropping more than 18% after earnings sent them higher yesterday.
- Earlyworks (NASDAQ:ELWS) stock is falling over 18% on Thursday.
- Connexa Sports Technologies (NASDAQ:CNXA) shares are dipping more than 17% despite regaining listing compliance.
- Addvantage Technologies (NASDAQ:AEY) stock is slipping over 16% this morning.
- Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 16% as it continues a retreat.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.