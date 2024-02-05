Why Is Yield10 Bioscience (YTEN) Stock Up 34% Today?

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) stock is rocketing higher on Monday despite a lack of news from the U.S. agricultural bioscience company.
This rally comes alongside heavy trading of YTEN stock on Monday morning. That has more than 8.3 million shares of the stock changing hands as of this writing. This is already well above its daily average trading volume of about 420,000 shares.
All of this movement comes without any new press releases or filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). There’s also no new analysts’ coverage of YTEN stock that would explain its rise this morning.
One thing that investors will keep in mind is that YTEN is a penny stock. That comes from its low closing price of 23 cents per share and its market capitalization of only about $2.748 million.
Why This Matters for YTEN Stock
Being a penny stock means that it’s retail and day traders can more easily manipulate YTEN shares. That includes the possibility of targeting them for a pump and dump. Considering the heavy trading and no news this morning, that might be what’s happening right now.
If YTEN stock is getting pumped up by retail and day traders, the average investor will want to be careful about taking a stake in the company right now. While shares are up now, it might not be long before that eventual dump brings them back down.
YTEN stock is up 34.1% as of Monday morning.
