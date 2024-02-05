Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Monday

The biggest pre-market stock movers are starting off the trading week as we check out all of the hottest news for Monday morning!
Moving stocks are clinical trial data, company merger plans, bankruptcy filings and more.
Let’s get into that news down below!
Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) stock is rocketing more than 59% alongside heavy pre-market trading this morning.
- Chenghe Acquisition (NASDAQ:CHEA) shares are soaring over 37% following shareholder approval for a merger plan.
- GRIID Infrastructure (NASDAQ:GRDI) stock is surging more than 34% with strong early morning trading.
- 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) shares are soaring over 29% with positive clinical trial data.
- Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC) stock is gaining 28% after being the top-awarded fast-charger company by Tennessee’s National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula Program.
- Simplify Tail Risk Strategy (NYSEARCA:CYA) shares are rising more than 17% on Monday morning.
- Magic Empire Global (NASDAQ:MEGL) stock is climbing 15% as it sees heavy trading this morning.
- BioRestorative Therapies (NASDAQ:BRTX) shares are jumping over 14% on Monday.
- Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO) stock is getting a more than 14% boost following its initial public offering.
- Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) shares are up 13% after announcing a massive sale of the company.
10 Top Losers
- Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) stock is crashing more than 51% alongside a bankruptcy filing.
- NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) shares are plummeting over 49% after also filing for bankruptcy protection.
- DMK Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DMK) stock is diving more than 48% following a bankruptcy filing.
- Bit Brother (NASDAQ:BETS) shares are tumbling over 25% after getting a delisting notice.
- Jin Medical International (NASDAQ:ZJYL) stock is dropping more than 18% without any clear news this morning.
- Oragenics (NYSEMKT:OGEN) shares are sliding over 13% on Monday morning.
- Rail Vision (NASDAQ:RVSN) stock is decreasing more than 12% ahead of an extraordinary general shareholder meeting.
- Intelligent Bio Solutions (NASDAQ:INBS) shares are falling over 11% after releasing preliminary results for Q2.
- TruGolf (NASDAQ:TRUG) stock is retreating more than 11% following its recent public debut.
- CCSC Technology (NASDAQ:CCTG) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 11% today.
