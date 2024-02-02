Why Is TruGolf (TRUG) Stock Up 35% Today?

TruGolf (NASDAQ:TRUG) stock is up on Friday after the gold simulation company completed its special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) merger with Deep Medicine Acquisition.
That SPAC merger closed in late January and only saw the company switch Deep Medicine Acquisition’s shares over to the TRUG stock ticker on Thursday. That also resulted in the combined company adopting the TruGolf name.
TruGolf cofounder and CEO Chris Jones said the following about the company going public.
“Today marks a significant milestone as we embark on our journey as a publicly traded company. This is not just a financial achievement, as this will serve as a vehicle to accelerate our growth and a testament to the commitment and expertise of our board, management team and passionate employees.”
TRUG Stock Movement Today
Considering how new shares of TRUG stock are to the public market, it makes sense that they are getting some extra attention on Friday. That has more than 2.6 million shares of the stock changing hands as of this writing. For the record, some 778,000 shares were traded during its first day on public markets.
TRUG stock is up 34.6% as of Friday morning. Traders will keep in mind that the stock fell 55.1% during normal trading hours on Thursday.
