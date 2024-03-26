Why Is AppTech Payments (APCX) Stock Down 41% Today?

AppTech Payments (NASDAQ:APCX) stock is falling on Tuesday after the financial technology company priced a public offering for its shares.
According to a press release from the company, it’s selling 2 million shares of APCX stock, with each share priced at $1 each. The company expects to raise gross proceeds of $2 million from the offering.
To go along with this, the company has a 45-day option for underwriters to acquire another 300,000 shares of APCX stock at the offering price. EF Hutton LLC is the sole book-runner for the offering.
AppTech Payments also notes it already has plans for the money gained from the offering. That includes using the funds for the integration of existing business, working capital and general corporate purposes.
What This Means for APCX Stock
With this offering comes an increase in the total number of APCX shares. That also dilutes the stakes of current shareholders in the company. This is one of the reasons why APCX is falling today.
The pricing of the public offering is another reason for the drop in APCX stock today. The price of $1 per share is a significant discount from its prior closing price of $1.65 per share. It makes sense that APCX would fall on news of the discounted offering.
APCX stock is down 41% as of Tuesday morning.
