Why Is Kidpik (PIK) Stock Up 230% Today?

Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK) stock is rocketing higher on Monday alongside heavy trading of the kid’s apparel, footwear and accessories e-commerce company’s shares.
This has more than 5 million shares of the company’s stock changing hands as of this writing. That’s already well above Kidpik’s daily average trading volume of 263,000 shares.
Investors will note that there’s no new news from the company today that explains this rally. That includes a lack of press releases or filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday.
Recent PIK Stock News
The most recent news from Kidpik concerns a reverse stock split that went into effect last week. That saw the company consolidate shares on a one-for-five basis. It did so to regain listing compliance with the minimum bid rule of $1 per share.
One thing worth noting is PIK’s penny stock status. That opens it up to volatility. It could be that the stock is rising so high today as certain traders take interest in it following the company’s reverse stock split last week.
PIK stock is up 230% as of Monday morning and was up 42.9% year-to-date as of Friday’s close.
