Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Monday

Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK) stock is rocketing more than 270% alongside heavy pre-market trading.
- Fangdd Network (NASDAQ:DUO) shares are soaring close to 105% as it plans to enter the real estate stock asset services sector.
- Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD) stock is surging over 54% with strong early morning trading.
- HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR) shares are gaining more than 34% despite a lack of news this morning.
- Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) stock is increasing almost 21% following an update from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA)
- AirNet Technology (NASDAQ:ANTE) shares are heading 20% higher after announcing changes to its Board of Directors.
- Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) stock is rising over 18% higher after announcing a special dividend tied to a merger.
- GDS Holdings (NASDAQ:GDS) shares are jumping more than 18% on reports of potential new investments in the company.
- TC BioPharm (NASDAQ:TCBP) stock is climbing nearly 17% with heavy trading today.
- NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) shares are up over 14% after announcing investor conferences.
Top 10 Losers
- Semilux International (NASDAQ:SELX) stock is diving more than 22% following a Friday rally.
- DHC Acquisition (NASDAQ:DHCA) shares are tumbling over 21% as it closes in on a merger.
- Psyence Biomedical (NASDAQ:PBM) stock is taking a close to 19% beating as it comes off a recent rally.
- Lytus Technologies (NASDAQ:LYT) shares are sliding more than 17% following recent interviews.
- Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) stock is dropping over 16% despite a lack of news this morning.
- Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) shares are decreasing more than 16% as it plans for a reverse stock split.
- CERo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERO) stock is declining over 15% after jumping in price on Friday.
- Mira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRA) shares are slipping more than 15% after a recent rally.
- Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) stock is dipping almost 15% after raising doubts about its ability to continue as a going concern
- XBP Europe (NASDAQ:XBP) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 14%.
