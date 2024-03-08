Why Is Mira Pharmaceuticals (MIRA) Stock Up 52% Today?

Mira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRA) stock is rising on Friday after it provided investors with an interesting preclinical trial update.
The company has been investigating its preclinical studies of MIRA1a. This is an oral pharmaceutical marijuana drug candidate in development at the company.
The interesting news here is that an error in the production of MIRA1a resulted in a new molecule being created instead. Mira Pharmaceuticals has named this MIRA-55.
What’s peaking investors’ interest even more are the company’s statements about this molecule. Preclinical trials have found it to be more potent and have a greater potential for efficacy. As a result, Mira Pharmaceuticals is switching development to focus on MIRA-55 while retaining its rights to MIRA1a.
How This Affects MIRA Stock
With this news comes heavy trading of MIRA stock on Friday. That has more than 6 million shares of the stock changing hands as of this writing. For comparison, the company’s daily average trading volume is closer to 232,000 shares.
MIRA stock is up 51.7% as of Friday morning.
