Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Friday

Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Ainos (NASDAQ:AIMD) stock is rocketing more than 167% higher alongside heavy pre-market trading this morning.
- Mira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRA) shares are soaring over 62% following an update on its clinical trials.
- ReAlpha Tech (NASDAQ:AIRE) stock is surging 52% with strong early morning trading today.
- CERo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERO) shares are swelling more than 32% as it continues to rally on preclinical trial data.
- Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) stock is gaining over 23% alongside its latest earnings report.
- Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX) shares are increasing more than 23% after releasing its Q4 earnings report.
- DHC Acquisition (NASDAQ:DHCA) stock is rising over 23% on Friday morning.
- Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD) shares are climbing more than 23% this morning.
- Porch (NASDAQ:PRCH) stock is jumping close to 21% with its most recent earnings report.
- Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) shares are up over 16% after regaining lost ground from a short report.
Top 10 Losers
- Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) stock is crashing more than 82% ahead of a reverse stock split today.
- AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) shares are diving 20% after releasing its Q4 earnings results.
- BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) stock is tumbling over 17% on a wider loss than expected.
- Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) shares are taking a more than 16% beating after jumping yesterday on clinical trial data.
- Brera (NASDAQ:BREA) stock is sliding over 16% after rallying yesterday on investment news.
- Lucas GC (NASDAQ:LGCL) shares are decreasing more than 15% after closing a public offering.
- Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) stock is dropping over 13% after rallying yesterday on a strategic partnership.
- Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM) shares are falling more than 13% after jumping yesterday.
- Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK) stock is declining over 13% following a reverse split.
- Ucommune International (NASDAQ:UK) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 13%.
