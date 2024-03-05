Why Is Momentus (MNTS) Stock Up 11% Today?

Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS) stock is climbing higher on Tuesday after the commercial space company announced a new contract with NASA.
This is an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (ID/IQ) base contract award from NASA. The performance period of this contract is five years and covers “flight and payload integration services.”
With this contract, Momentus has the opportunity to be selected by NASA for task or delivery orders for in-space transportation services. This has it among 15 companies included in the contract.
Momentus CEO John Rood said the following about the company’s contract with NASA:
“We are honored to be selected by NASA for this important opportunity to support the United States’ efforts in space.”
How This Affects MNTS Stock
With today’s news comes heavy trading of MNTS stock. That has more than 7.1 million shares of MNTS changing hands during pre-market hours. This is already well above the daily average trading volume of about 1.4 million units for Momentus shares.
MNTS stock is up 11.4% as of Tuesday morning following the NASA announcement. Investors will keep in mind that the stock was down 54.1% year-to-date (YTD) when markets closed on Monday!
