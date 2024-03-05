Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Tuesday

It’s time to start off trading this morning with a breakdown of the biggest pre-market stock movers for Tuesday!
Moving stocks this morning are earnings reports, a merger agreement, sale details and more.
Let’s jump into that news below!
Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Zhongchao (NASDAQ:ZCMD) stock is rocketing more than 57% alongside heavy pre-market trading.
- Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS) shares are soaring over 38% with strong early morning trading.
- Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) stock is surging more than 26% as former President Donald Trump-linked stocks continue to be volatile.
- Sunshine Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBFM) shares are increasing over 20% following approval for a warrant agreement.
- Inspire Veterinary Partners (NASDAQ:IVP) stock is rising more than 19% with extremely heavy trading this morning.
- AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) shares are gaining over 18% after reporting record revenue.
- Paymentus (NYSE:PAY) stock is jumping more than 16% on a strong fourth-quarter earnings report.
- Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) shares are climbing close to 14% after announcing its Q4 earnings results.
- NKGen Biotech (NASDAQ:NKGN) stock is heading over 13% higher as the firm prepares for an Alzheimer’s disease presentation later this month.
- Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) shares are up more than 13% alongside heavy early morning trading.
Top 10 Losers
- Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX) stock is diving over 25% after announcing a proposed public offering.
- GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) shares are tumbling more than 23% on weak guidance.
- Vivakor (NASDAQ:VIVK) stock is taking an over 20% beating after rallying on a merger agreement yesterday.
- BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU) shares are retreating more than 20% after a rally yesterday.
- Ainos (NASDAQ:AIMD) stock is sliding nearly 17% following a rally on Monday.
- Blue Star Foods (NASDAQ:BSFC) shares are falling over 16% this morning.
- Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX) stock is decreasing more than 15% after rallying on sale news yesterday.
- Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) shares are dropping over 14% after missing earnings estimates.
- SEMrush (NYSE:SEMR) stock is slipping more than 14% even after beating Q4 estimates.
- Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 14% with its latest earnings release.
On the date of publication, William White did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.