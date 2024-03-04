The stock market is seeing red today as Wall Street awaits crucial economic data. This has investors asking the question: Why are stocks down today?
Well, it appears traders are showing a bit of anxiety to start the week ahead of the February jobs report. Indeed, it’s the final employment data release before the Federal Reserve’s upcoming policy meeting. As such, it holds additional weight in informing the central bank’s decision on whether to cut rates. Specifically, should the report show that unemployment is rising, it may encourage the Fed to lower interest rates sooner than later.
That said, interest rate traders are only pricing in a 3% chance the Fed opts to cut rates this month, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch Tool, so the jobs report alone is unlikely to move mountains, absent a major underperformance.
Additionally, Fed Chair Jerome Powell is set to speak before Congress this Wednesday as part of semi-annual monetary policy testimonies. This will mark Powell’s first major public speech since the January Fed meeting, where he told reporters that Fed officials want to see more “good data” before opting to lower interest rates.
Powell is expected to shine a light on the current state of the economy, as well as explain the country’s path forward as it pertains to monetary policy.
Why Are Stocks Down Today?
Most major indices have been down today, though it appears some are making a late-day comeback. Indeed, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite both opened in the red but are making notable movements towards the green.
The tech-centric Nasdaq is down 0.41% currently, after a more modest with a 0.26% drop this morning. Meanwhile, the S&P is down up 0.12% at the time of writing after towing the line most of the day.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) are the big losers today, down 2.5% and 7%, respectively. Apple is down on a new European Union antitrust fine of about $2 billion, while Tesla investors are seemingly reacting to price cuts the company announced last week.
Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) and Super Micro Computers (NASDAQ:SMCI) are leading the bulls today, up 4% and 19%, respectively. It appears Nvidia is continuing to enjoy post-earnings gains, while Super Micro Computers is benefitting from the recent news that it will join the S&P 500 later this month.
On the date of publication, Shrey Dua did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.