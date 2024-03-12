Why Is Nukkleus (NUKK) Stock Up 59% Today?

Nukkleus (NASDAQ:NUKK) stock is rocketing higher on Tuesday alongside heavy trading of the financial technology company’s shares.
This has more than 14.8 million shares of NUKK stock changing hands as of this writing. That’s already well above its daily average trading volume of about 508,000 shares.
It’s also worth noting that NUKK stock is building on a Monday rally. That saw its shares close out normal trading hours yesterday up 43.3%. That came alongside about 6.4 million shares changing hands.
Investors will also keep in mind that NUKK is a penny stock. Its low trading price makes it easy for certain traders to buy up large shares and manipulate its price. That could be behind the recent heavy trading and rallies of Nukkleus shares.
Recent NUKK Stock News
While there’s no new news from Nukkleus this week, it did announce management changes on Friday. That saw Chief Financial Officer Tony Porcheron depart the company.
Replacing Porcheron as interim CFO is Emil Assentato. He will remain in this position while the company seeks out a permanent replacement for its previous CFO.
NUKK stock is up 59.1% as of Tuesday morning. The stock was down 60.2% year-to-date when markets closed yesterday.
