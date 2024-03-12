Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Tuesday

Pre-market stock movers are worth checking out this morning as we get into all of the biggest winners and losers for Tuesday!
Moving stocks this morning are a dividend, a share buyback announcement, earnings and more.
Let’s dive into that news below!
Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Nukkleus (NASDAQ:NUKK) stock is rocketing more than 78% alongside heavy pre-market trading.
- ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) shares are soaring over 71% after announcing a special one-time cash dividend.
- Singularity Future Tech (NASDAQ:SGLY) stock is surging more than 44% with strong early morning trading.
- Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) shares are gaining close to 37% on clinical trial data and an oversubscribed private placement.
- Assure (NASDAQ:IONM) stock is rising over 30% on an asset sale agreement.
- ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) shares are increasing more than 29% after announcing a $20 million share buyback program.
- Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) stock is heading over 22% higher with its Q4 earnings report.
- Fractyl Health (NASDAQ:GUTS) shares are climbing more than 17% with no clear news this morning.
- China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) stock is jumping over 15% despite a lack of news.
- Alternus Clean Energy (NASDAQ:ALCE) shares are up more than 14% as it prepares for conferences.
Top 10 Losers
- Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX) stock is diving nearly 22% without any apparent news.
- Power & Digital (NASDAQ:XPDB) shares are tumbling over 20% after rallying yesterday on a joint venture.
- CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) stock is taking a more than 16% beating with the release of its latest earnings report.
- Acadia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) shares are sliding over 16% after announcing Phase 3 clinical trial results.
- Amesite (NASDAQ:AMST) stock is falling more than 14% after announcing a five-year partnership.
- Snow Lake Resources (NASDAQ:LITM) shares are decreasing over 13% this morning.
- Akanda (NASDAQ:AKAN) stock is dropping more than 12% on a proposed public offering.
- Finch Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FNCH) shares are slipping over 12% after rallying yesterday.
- Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK) stock is retreating more than 12% after a Monday rally.
- NRX Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 12% as it seeks shareholder approval for a reverse stock split.
