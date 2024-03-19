Why Is ShiftPixy (PIXY) Stock Down 22% Today?

ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) stock is falling on Tuesday after the staffing solutions company announced pricing for a reasonable best efforts offering of its shares.
This offer includes 1,176,470 units being sold for $4.25 each. These units each come with one share of PIXY stock and a warrant to acquire another share. The exercise price of the warrants is the same as the purchase price of the unit.
The offering also includes an option for investors to acquire pre-funded warrants instead of shares. These have no expiration date, as compared to the normal warrants expiring five years after being issued. Both are immediately exercisable.
ShiftPixy notes that it expects to generate $5 million from this stock offering. It will use these funds for general corporate purposes, such as working capital.
How This Affects PIXY Stock
The price of PIXY shares in this offering is below its previous closing price of $6.80 per share. It makes sense that the discounted price would drag down the value of shares already on the market.
It’s also worth adding that this increases the total number of PIXY shares outstanding. Doing so dilutes the stakes of current shareholders. That’s another reason the stock is falling today.
PIXY stock is down 22.1% as of Tuesday morning but was up 24.8% when markets closed on Monday.
