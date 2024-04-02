CHX Stock: ChampionX Pops on News of Schlumberger Acquisition

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) stock is a hot topic among traders on Tuesday after the oil and gas technology company announced that it is being acquired by SLB (NYSE:SLB)!
A press release reveals that investors in ChampionX will receive 0.735 shares of SLB stock for each share of CHX stock that they own. Following this, CHX investors will hold a 9% stake in SLB.
The merger also includes annual synergies of $400 million within the first three years of its completion. In addition to this, SLB has pledged to return $7 billion to shareholders over the next couple of years.
Olivier Le Peuch, CEO of SLB, said this about the acquisition agreement with ChampionX.
“Our core strategy remains centered on meeting growing energy demand while accelerating decarbonization and emissions reduction through innovation, scale and digitalization in our core oil and gas business. This acquisition will expand SLB’s presence in the less cyclical and growing production and recovery space that is closely aligned with our returns-focused, capital-light strategy.”
The deal requires approval from investors in CHX and regulators. This has the two companies expecting it to close before the end of 2024.
CHX Stock Movement on Tuesday
News of the deal with SLB has shares of CHX stock seeing heavy trading on Tuesday. That has more than 7.5 million shares changing hands as of this writing. This is already well above its daily average trading volume of about 1.5 million shares.
CHX stock is up 8.8% as of Tuesday morning.
