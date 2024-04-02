Google Incognito Lawsuit: Google Pledges to Destroy Private Browsing Records

Alphabet’s (NASDAQ:GOOGL, NASDAQ:GOOG) Google Incognito lawsuit is moving forward with the big tech company agreeing to delete data as part of a settlement.
This settlement agreement has Google confirming that it will destroy billions of records collected from users of Incognito mode over the years. The main issue has to do with Google still tracking users even while using the private browsing feature.
To go along with this, there will be changes to Incognito mode as well. That includes the company using more clear language about the information it collects. Users will be able to block certain cookies for five years.
Google spokesperson José Castañeda said the following about the Incognito lawsuit settlement to CNN.
“[Google is] pleased to settle this lawsuit, which we always believed was meritless. We never associate data with users when they use Incognito mode. We are happy to delete old technical data that was never associated with an individual and was never used for any form of personalization.”
What’s Next in the Google Incognito Lawsuit?
As per the settlement agreement, Google won’t be paying damages to users. That’s a change from the initial push by plaintiffs for $5 billion in damages. However, individual users can sue the company for damages. That means Google may see further lawsuits connected to data collected in Incognito mode.
GOOGL and GOOG shares are both down more than 1% as of Tuesday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.