Why Are Stocks Down Today?

Stocks are down today and investors wondering why are in luck because we know what’s dragging shares down on Friday!
First off, traders will note that stocks are still down today following the latest inflation data released this week. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) report for March dropped on Wednesday.
The bad news was that inflation came in hotter than experts were predicting. This has investors worried that the Federal Reserve might not move forward with plans to cut interest rates as soon as they hoped.
Also weighing stocks down today are the latest earnings reports from major banks. JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) and Citigroup (NYSE:C) all released earnings reports today and each of them saw net interest income decrease sequentially. That also has traders worried about the state of the economy.
Let’s check out how all of this news is affecting the major stock indices below!
Stocks Down Today: Major Indices Fall
- The S&P 500 starts us off with a .91% decrease as of Friday morning.
- Next is the Dow Jones Industrial Average with a .84% drop this morning.
- Closing us out is the NASDAQ Composite with a major 1.06% fall today.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.