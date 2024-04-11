Why Is Aptevo Therapeutics (APVO) Stock Down 56% Today?

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) stock is falling on Thursday after the clinical-stage biotechnology company priced a public offering for its shares.
That public offering has Aptevo Therapeutics selling 3.4 million shares of APVO stock at a price of $1.35 each. The shares also come with warrants to purchase another 6.8 million shares of the company’s stock.
Aptevo Therapeutics notes that the exercise price for the warrants in this offer is also $1.35 per share. The warrants are exercisable immediately and expire five years after being issued.
Aptevo Therapeutics is expecting gross proceeds of $4.6 million from this public offering. The company intends to use these funds for the clinical development of product candidates, working capital and general corporate purposes.
What This Means for APVO Stock
A public stock offering increases the total number of outstanding shares on the market. This dilutes the stakes of current investors in the company. That’s one reason why APVO stock is down today.
The other reason is the offering price of $1.35 per share. That’s a significant discount over the prior closing price of $2.40 per share. It makes sense that APVO stock would fall after the price’s announcement.
APVO stock is down 56.3% as of Thursday morning. That comes with some 782,000 shares traded, as compared to a daily average of 142,000 shares.
On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.