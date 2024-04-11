Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Thursday

We’re starting off Thursday with a breakdown of all the biggest pre-market stock movers traders will want to keep an eye on this morning!
Moving stocks this morning are acquisition deals, collaborations, earnings reports and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) stock is rocketing more than 76% alongside news of a collaboration with Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).
- Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) shares are soaring over 42% after releasing its Q4 earnings report.
- Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) stock is surging more than 36% after announcing an acquisition deal.
- Zooz Power (NASDAQ:ZOOZ) shares are gaining over 23% with heavy pre-market trading.
- Verb Tech (NASDAQ:VERB) stock is increasing more than 18% on strong early morning trading.
- VIA Optronics (NYSE:VIAO) shares are rising over 12% on a new cockpit launch yesterday.
- Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) stock is climbing more than 11% without any clear news this morning.
- Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) shares are jumping over 11% as it plans to acquire Alpine Immune Sciences.
- N2OFF (NASDAQ:NITO) stock is getting a more than 10% boost despite a lack of news this morning.
- CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) shares are up over 10% this morning.
10 Top Losers
- Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) stock is crashing more than 46% after effecting a share offering.
- ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) shares are plummeting over 44% without any apparent news today.
- EpicQuest Education (NASDAQ:EEIQ) stock is diving more than 23% on Thursday morning.
- Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) shares are taking an over 18% beating today.
- Edible Garden AG (NASDAQ:EDBL) stock is tumbling more than 16% without any obvious news this morning.
- Hub Cyber Security (NASDAQ:HUBC) shares are sliding over 13% on an investor update.
- Cadrenal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CVKD) stock is dropping more than 13% following a rally yesterday.
- Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) shares are retreating over 13% after a major rally on Wednesday.
- Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) stock is declining 13% today.
- Meiwu Technology (NASDAQ:WNW) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 12% after rallying yesterday.
