Why Is Adial Pharmaceuticals (ADIL) Stock Up 59% Today?

Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) stock is heading higher on Wednesday following positive results from a peer review of its Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) treatment.
This peer review focuses on Phase 3 clinical trial results for AD04. The article highlights the positive performance of the treatment as well as the safety data. The publication behind this article is the European Journal of Internal Medicine.
Adial Pharmaceuticals CEO Cary Claiborne said the following about the peer-reviewed results.
“Most importantly, the publication highlighted the potential of AD04 for the treatment for AUD among patients with a specified genetic background. Ultimately, we believe AD04 could pave the way for precision treatments tailored to individuals with AUD, offering a novel strategy to not only manage alcohol consumption but also mitigate liver damage in affected populations.”
How This Affects ADIL Stock Today
Investors are celebrating the peer-reviewed article with heavy trading of ADIL stock on Wednesday. That has more than 75 million shares of the company’s stock changing hands as of this writing. This is well above its daily average trading volume of about 4 million shares.
ADIL stock is up 59.3% as of Wednesday morning, erasing its losses year-to-date.
Investors who want even more of the most recent stock market stories today are going to want to stick around!
We are offering up insight into all of the hottest stock market news worth reading about on Wednesday! That includes why stocks are down today, an EVgo (NASDAQ:EVGO) update and positive analyst coverage for Zillow (NASDAQ:Z) stock. All of this news is ready to go at the links below!
More Stock Market News for Wednesday
- Why Are Stocks Down Today?
- What Does Expanded Plug & Charge Actually Mean for EVgo (EVGO) Stock?
- Why Jefferies Is Pounding the Table on Zillow (Z) Stock
On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.