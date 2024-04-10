Why Are Stocks Down Today?

Investors wondering why stocks are down today have come to the right place as we have the answer to that question!
The reason why stocks are down today has to do with March Consumer Price Index (CPI) data. Inflation came in hotter than expected at 3.5% year-over-year, as compared to the estimated 3.4% for the month.
Investors will also note that the March CPI data shows that inflation increased by 0.4% compared to the February 2024 CPI inflation data. Experts were predicting a month-over-month increase of 0.3%.
That’s disheartening for investors who were hoping that inflation was cooling down. The idea was that falling inflation would result in the Federal Reserve easing up on its high interest rates. This latest data could see the Fed leave these rates unchanged all the way through July if not longer.
Let’s check out how the major stock indices are reacting to the March CPI data below!
Stocks Down Today: Major Indices Fall
- Starting us off is the S&P 500 with a 0.94% drop as of Wednesday morning.
- Next is the Dow Jones Industrial Average with a 1.2% decline as of this writing.
- Closing us out is the Nasdaq Composite with its 0.94% decrease on Wednesday.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.