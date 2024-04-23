Why Is HWH International (HWH) Stock Up 43% Today?

HWH International (NASDAQ:HWH) stock is on the rise Tuesday, alongside heavy trading of the cafe and marketplace company’s shares this morning.
As of this writing, more than 6.8 million HWH shares have changed hands, well above its daily average trading volume of about 404,000 shares.
Investors will note that this movement comes without any recent news from the company. That includes a lack of press releases for filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). No analysts have updated their stances on HWH stock, either.
One thing that traders will want to keep in mind is that HWH is in penny stock territory. That’s due to its prior closing price of $1.28 per share and its market capitalization of $20.766 million.
What This Means for HWH Stock
The fact that HWH is a penny stock opens it up to several vulnerabilities. These include manipulation from retail and day traders who would try to benefit from a pump-and-dump.
Considering the lack of news, heavy trading and penny status, this could be what’s going on with HWH stock this morning. If that’s true, investors will want to be careful about taking a stake in the company.
HWH stock is up 43% as of Tuesday morning.
On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.