Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Tuesday

We’re diving into the biggest pre-market stock movers that traders need to know about on Tuesday morning!
Moving stocks this morning are delisting updates, proposed public offerings, earnings reports and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- HWH International (NASDAQ:HWH) stock is rocketing more than 64% alongside heavy pre-market trading.
- Pineapple Energy (NASDAQ:PEGY) shares are soaring close to 40% on plans to regain listing compliance.
- ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) stock is surging over 25% after getting approval for its bladder cancer therapy.
- Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) shares are gaining more than 22% with strong early morning trading.
- China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) stock is rising 22% with heavy pre-market trading.
- Cango (NYSE:CANG) shares are increasing over 21% after announcing a share repurchase program.
- BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) stock is heading more than 19% higher this morning.
- Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) shares are jumping over 18% on an acquisition agreement.
- AGBA Group (NASDAQ:AGBA) stock is getting a more than 17% boost on Tuesday morning.
- iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) shares are up over 14% today.
10 Top Losers
- Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) stock is crashing more than 47% after getting a Complete Response Letter from regulators.
- Greenwave Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:GWAV) shares are plummeting over 33% on a direct offering an private placement.
- T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) stock is diving more than 23% on a proposed public offering.
- Calix (NYSE:CALX) shares are taking an over 18% beating after posting Q1 earnings.
- Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) stock is tumbling more than 15% on new clinical data.
- Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) shares are falling over 15% with a proposed public offering.
- Complete Solaria (NASDAQ:CSLR) stock is dropping 14% with a delisting warning.
- Sunshine Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBFM) shares are decreasing more than 11% today.
- Secoo (NASDAQ:SECO) stock is sliding over 11% this morning.
- Xerox (NASDAQ:XRX) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 10% after releasing its Q1 earnings.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.