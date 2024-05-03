3 Stocks to Buy Before Warren Buffett’s Next Big Move North of the Border

If you’re interested in Warren Buffett stocks to buy, there might be a Canadian target in the future.
Berkshire Hathaway (NTSE:BRK.B) finally revealed on May 16 that it bought nearly 26 million shares of Chubb (NYSE:CB), a Swiss-based company that provides various types of coverage, including property and casualty and life insurance.
Buffett made it clear that Berkshire has no problem investing in Canadian businesses. Buffett confirmed that it is currently looking at a specific company, although he wouldn’t say what it is.
“There’s a lot of countries we don’t understand at all,” Buffett said. “So, Canada, it’s terrific when you’ve got a major economy, not the size of the U.S., but a major economy that you feel confident about operating there.”
As a Canadian, I’m always interested when someone of Buffett’s reputation pokes around for a good investment north of the border.
Here are the three names he might be looking at.
Constellation Software (CNSWF)
If you’re as big as Warren Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway, you’re likely buying TSX 60 stocks on the Toronto Stock Exchange, not over the counter. However, many U.S. retail investors might not have access through their broker, so I’ve listed all three with their OTC stock symbols.
First up is Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF), a Toronto-based company.
“Constellation Software is an international provider of market-leading software and services to a number of industries. Our mission is to acquire, manage and build market-leading software businesses that develop specialized, mission-critical software solutions to address the specific needs of our particular industries,” Constellation’s investor relations website states.
On the one hand, Berkshire doesn’t own tech stocks except for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW), which suggests Berkshire isn’t looking at a big investment in Constellation.
On the other hand, Constellation was founded in 1995 by Mark Leonard, who still runs the company after nearly 30 years. Over the years, it has bought hundreds of software companies. If ever there was a business to invest in to gain tech expertise, this would be it.
Constellation is the 12th-largest stock in the TSX 60 by market capitalization at 78.9 billion Canadian dollars ($57.9 billion). Working against it being “the one” is the fact it trades at 100x its earnings over the past 12 months.
Alimentation Couche-Tard (ANCTF)
Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Is one of the world’s leading convenience store operators. Since its founding in 1980 with one convenience store in Laval, Quebec, it’s grown to 16,715 stores worldwide, including 7,153 in the U.S.
As you might be aware, Berkshire now owns 100% of Pilot Travel Centers. It acquired 38.6% of the travel center network in 2017, another 41.4% in January 2023, and the final 20% in January.
While I’m sure there are nuances between traditional convenience stores/gas stations and travel centers, which also cater to truck drivers and other travelers, a good operator in one area would likely be good in the other.
Couche-Tard, as it’s known, is one of the best operators in the business. It’s run by an American CEO, Brian Hannasch.
Currently, it generates 66% of its revenue and 71% of its gross profit in the U.S., so it’s already quite American.
According to TipRanks, 11 of the 12 analysts covering its stock rated it a Buy.
Intact Financial (IFCZF)
Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) is the 25th-largest TSX 60 stock with a market cap of 40.8 billion Canadian dollars ($29.9 billion).
Intact is Canada’s largest provider of property and casualty insurance, with a 20% market share. It also operates a UK and Ireland business with RSA Insurance. It has grown organically and through acquisitions—it has made 18 since 1988—to annual premiums of 22 billion Canadian dollars ($16.1 billion).
In 2023, it generated 67% of its revenue in Canada, 20% in the UK and Ireland, and 13% in the U.S. In terms of its lines of business, personal Lines accounted for 46%, commercial lines (26%), and specialty lines (28%).
Over the past 15 years, it’s increased its direct premiums written five-fold, while its share price has risen 700% over the same period.
In the years ahead, its focus is on continuing to grow its leadership position in Canada, becoming a bigger player in the UK and Ireland, and building a substantial specialty lines business.
As long as CEO Charles Brindamour is leading the charge—he’s been CEO since January 2008—Warren Buffett should absolutely be interested in Intact.
It’s one of my favorite Canadian companies.
On the date of publication, Will Ashworth did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.