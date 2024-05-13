AMC Stock Soars as Roaring Kitty Returns to Social Media

Is it 2021 or 2024? Following a nearly 3-year hiatus, Keith Gill, known as Roaring Kitty, has returned to X (formerly Twitter) with a cryptic post:
The post depicts a meme of a man with a video game controller leaning forward, which conveys interest being heightened or intensity being picked up. Gill is best known for spearheading the 2021 meme stock craze that saw both GameStop (NYSE:GME) and AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) soar to unimaginable highs through posts and videos on X, Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) and YouTube.
The former MassMutual employee began posting educational investment videos on YouTube in 2015 before later joining Reddit in 2019. That was the same year that he purchased $53,000 of GME stock, according to Investopedia. His stake was worth almost $48 million when the stock peaked in January of 2021, propelling him into the mainstream spotlight.
AMC Stock Rises on the Return of Roaring Kitty
With AMC up over 30% on the news, Gill’s return is the hottest topic on Wall Street this morning. However, shareholders shouldn’t bet on these gains to stick, especially the ones who witnessed the historic rise and subsequent fall of meme stocks in 2021.
Today, AMC stock is still down by 98% compared to its January 2021 peak. While AMC shareholders are celebrating the steep gains today, they should know that Gill’s return doesn’t have any material financial effect on AMC stock. The movie theater chain’s revenue is still well below its pre-pandemic highs, while the rise of streaming has eaten away at its market share. Meanwhile, debt and dilution remain major issues for shareholders.
As of March 31, AMC had corporate borrowings of $4.54 billion with a cash balance of $624.2 million. Shares outstanding as of that date totaled 263.4 million compared to 137.4 million a year ago, or a rise of about 92%. Shareholders have certainly felt the effects of dilution, as AMC is down by over 90% year-over-year.
To sum it up, the return of a meme stock idol does not mean that AMC will all of a sudden transform into a fantastic company. The effect on AMC’s price will likely be temporary.
On the date of publication, Eddie Pan did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.