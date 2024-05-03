Dear Berkshire Hathaway Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for May 4

Investors in Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK-A, NYSE:BRK-B) certainly have plenty to consider as we head into what will be a big weekend. Berkshire Hathaway stock is nearing its record high, as investors digest what may be announced in the company’s upcoming annual meeting.
This meeting will take place tomorrow, May 4, with the notable absence of Charlie Munger who recently passed away. There will certainly be plenty of commentary from CEO Warren Buffett about the passing of his lifelong business partner at age 99, with a tribute expected to generate an emotional response from the crowd.
It’s been a very strong year for Berkshire Hathaway as the company moves into its latest annual meeting. This will be Buffett’s 60th meeting since taking the helm in 1965, but as with every annual meeting, investors will find plenty to digest.
Here’s what investors may want to pay closest attention to tomorrow.
Berkshire Hathaway Stock Strong Heading Into Annual Meeting
Among the key questions investors still have with respect to Berkshire Hathaway’s future structure is who exactly will manage what when Buffett eventually passes. Greg Abel manages much of the day-to-day operations at the conglomerate. He currently focuses on the company’s core railroads, energy and other non-insurance businesses. Abel was previously tapped as the next CEO in the company’s succession plan announced in 2021. However, how exactly capital is allocated and by whom remains a question. This has become an even more pertinent question following Munger’s recent passing.
Additionally, Berkshire appears to have made a big purchase in recent months, asking the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to keep this transaction private. Buffett has been much better at holding his cards closer to his vest, with the occasional tip from Munger coming in these meetings. Accordingly, many don’t expect to hear much on this front, but the company’s management team is likely to field some questions on the matter.
Then there’s Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and its recent post-earnings surge. Investors will likely want to gauge how Buffett views the stock now and whether he’s made any big moves.
Overall, it’s set to be an interesting weekend, and this broadcast is likely to be closely watched by Berkshire investors and finance enthusiasts worldwide.
On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.