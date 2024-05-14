Netflix Stock: A Gen-AI Pick That’s Totally Out of Left Field

A lot has happened since Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) released its first-quarter 2024 financial results last month. After the company’s EPS beat, some experts on Wall Street are preparing for Netflix stock to head higher. Frankly, I don’t blame them for being optimistic.
A rival company’s chief executive offered surprising compliments for Netflix. You must admit, that’s a great sign.
In addition, an analysts suggested that Netflix has a generative artificial intelligence (AI) connection. Maybe you never thought of Netflix stock as a gen-AI stock, but is a great day to open your mind up to new investment ideas.
You’ll Never Guess Who Complimented Netflix
Now, here’s a news story you surely weren’t ready for. I couldn’t believe it myself when I first read it.
As you may be aware, Netflix has been cracking down on password sharing. This seems to be working and having a positive effect on Netflix’s quarterly results.
Disney (NYSE:DIS) CEO Bob Iger, of all people, actually praised Netflix for this. He stated, “Obviously, we’re heartened by the results that Netflix has delivered in their password-sharing initiative and believe that it will be one of the contributors to growth.”
It gets even better from there. Next, Iger called Netflix “in many respects, the gold standard when it comes to streaming.” That’s quite a compliment, coming from Netflix’s famous rival.
It’s almost as if Iger had no choice but to acknowledge Netflix’s dominance in the streaming space. Notably, Netflix added 9.33 million net new subscribers in 2024’s first quarter, easily beating the analysts’ consensus estimate of 5.1 million.
In light of this, Iger evidently felt compelled to show respect to Netflix.
Netflix Stock Is Actually a Gen-AI Stock
After Netflix’s impressive quarterly report, some analysts published Netflix stock price targets of $700 or more. Here’s a quick list of several analyst firms, along with their ratings and price targets for Netflix shares:
- Oppenheimer: “Outperform,” $725
- Wedbush: “Outperform,” $725
- Needham: “Buy,” $700
The commentary from the Needham analysts really caught my attention. For one thing, they cited Netflix’s “price increases” and “global scale” as a positive catalysts.
Here where it gets really interesting, though. The Needham analysts declared, “generative AI will MOST benefit companies that are tech-first, and NFLX qualifies.” That’s an interesting take, but it makes sense when you think about it.
Generative AI can be an efficient tool for creating content, as well as for curating/presenting content to Netflix’s subscribers. So, don’t leave Netflix out of the conversation when discussing prime genAI stock picks in 2024.
Netflix Stock: Go With the ‘Gold Standard’
Judging from Iger’s unexpected compliments, it’s undeniable that Netflix is a streaming standout. Several analysts expect the Netflix share price to reach $700 or higher.
Along with those considerations, I invite you to think about Netflix’s gen-AI connection. Undoubtedly, you’ll be convinced to go with the “gold standard” of streaming and add Netflix stock to your portfolio.
On the date of publication, David Moadel did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.