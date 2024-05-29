Shell Layoffs: What to Know About Shell’s Latest Clean Energy Job Cuts

The energy industry may not seem like a fast-moving place, but there’s been a tremendous amount of innovation in this sector in recent years. Shell (NYSE:SHEL) has been among the companies investing heavily in clean energy initiatives as the market moves toward these solutions over the long term. However, headlines around Shell layoffs tied to the company’s green energy division are hitting today, suggesting the company may be moving away from its offshore wind business.
Shell is reportedly looking to cut jobs in this segment as the company and its peers battle increasing costs in the renewable energy space. These trends appear to be widespread and sector-specific. Accordingly, Shell appears to be taking a more strategic view of how it will invest in such initiatives moving forward.
Let’s dive more into what was announced and what this means for investors.
Shell Layoffs Send SHEL Stock Lower
Layoff announcements aren’t always a good thing for stocks. It’s one thing to search for efficiency, and it appears that’s the main impetus behind this move. Shell is aiming to cut around $3 billion of structural expenses from its books by the end of 2025.
But in this case, if Shell fully pivots away from its clean energy initiatives, the company will become what it once was — a player in the fossil fuel industry and nothing more. Many investors appear to have liked the company’s ESG push. And while environmental, social, and governance mandates aren’t what they used to be or are not as important to some investors, they’re clearly important to many.
As the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) and other power-hungry technologies takes off, we’ll need a lot more power in the coming decades. Shell’s ability to power both the fossil fuel-related areas of the economy and the increasingly electrified portion is now in doubt. Of course, having clearly defined areas of strategic focus is generally a good thing, and this is how management is spinning this announcement.
Thus far, it’s unclear exactly how many jobs will be lost and whether this is a full pivot away from this space or not. But Shell’s future appears to be different than many investors may have thought a year or two ago, following this news.
On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.