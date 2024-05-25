FREE REPORT 7 Top A.I. Stocks for 2024

Stock Alert: 3 Semiconductor Sleepers to Buy for Massive Upside Gains

These three semiconductor stocks to buy deserve more attention

By Chris MacDonald, InvestorPlace Contributor May 25, 2024, 7:15 am EDT

  • Outside of Nvidia (NVDA), there are plenty of other semiconductor stocks to invest in. 
  • ASML Holdings (ASML): Its robust backlog indicates a secure backlog of orders, forming a base for solid growth prospects.
  • Qualcomm (QCOM): QCOM recently unveiled the new Snapdragon X Plus laptop chip, which could be a game-changer.
  • Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM): TSM aims to cut through the geopolitical noise by diversifying its production footprint.
It’s understandable why most of investor attention in the chips space right now goes to Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA). The company continues to blow out earnings expectations and is the king of this space — no doubt.

The thing is, there are plenty of other AI stocks to consider investing in right now. This is a sector as vast and diversified as one can invest in.

That’s why I’m going to focus on three companies that stand a chance of carving out their own unique growth areas of the market right now. Here are three semiconductor stocks to buy that I think deserve more attention in this AI-driven market right now.

ASML Holdings (ASML)

Closeup of mobile phone screen with ASML logo on computer keyboard
Source: Ralf Liebhold / Shutterstock

Founded over 40 years ago, Netherlandsbased ASML Holdings (NASDAQ:ASML) aims to revolutionize and advance semiconductor tool systems. The company is large in the metrology, inspection systems and lithography sectors. ASML stock surged 40% in the past year, surpassing the S&P 500 Index’s gains. Despite a dip in post-Q1 earnings, it rose 26% year-to-date, outpacing the SPX.

The Dutch semiconductor equipment leader revealed its dividend increase plans in late April. ASML’s board declared a final dividend of €1.75 per ordinary share, resulting in an annualized dividend of €6.10 and about a 0.60% yield. With a prudent 32.5% payout ratio, ASML retains room for growth and potential dividend boosts.

Moreover, the company also revealed its share buyback program, targeted to repurchase its shares until late 2025.

Qualcomm (QCOM)

Qualcomm (QCOM) logo on an outdoor sign
Source: Akshdeep Kaur Raked / Shutterstock.com

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM), a reasonably valued chipmaker with a 28.02 P/E ratio boasts a 1.69% yield and 22 consecutive years of dividend hikes. Over the past decade, it has maintained a 7.3% annual dividend growth rate.

On Wednesday, Qualcomm unveiled its latest innovation, the Snapdragon X Plus laptop processor, integrating AI capabilities to enhance competition in the market. With over 37% assurance in faster CPU performance and 54% less power consumption, the chip will work well on any QCOM’s Snapdragon X series. That also includes the AI-powered Snapdragon X Elite.

The Snapdragon chip was recently commended for its AI enhancements for both video and photo capabilities. The advancements put the company in a great light amid growing demand for AI chips.

Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM)

TSM stock: the Taiwan Semiconductor logo on the side of its facility in Taiwan
Source: ToyW / Shutterstock

With a 54% year-to-date, Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) remains a chip yet undervalued favorite. The company is also in demand for its advanced tech in 3mm and 5mm chips. As AI-capable phones, like the anticipated iPhone 16, drive sales, TSM’s potential in the semiconductor market shouldn’t be underestimated.

At the 2024 North America Technology Symposium on April 24, TSMC unveiled its latest semiconductor advancements, including the A16™ technology with nanosheet transistors for enhanced logic density and performance by 2026. Additionally, the company introduced System-on-Wafer (TSMC-SoW™) technology to meet AI demands in hyperscaler data centers.

The company also serves as a cornerstone in the semiconductor sector, supplying many companies directly. Despite concerns about the “China threat” and onshoring, its robust financials and $40 billion investment in U.S. chip manufacturing suggest resilience. With strong revenue growth, solid margins and high demand for advanced nodes, TSM remains a top pick for semiconductor exposure.

On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Chris MacDonald’s love for investing led him to pursue an MBA in Finance and take on a number of management roles in corporate finance and venture capital over the past 15 years. His experience as a financial analyst in the past, coupled with his fervor for finding undervalued growth opportunities, contribute to his conservative, long-term investing perspective.

