The 500 Top Stocks to Buy in May, According to AI

The MarketMaster AI system is signaling that high-quality firms remain on top

By Thomas Yeung, CFA, InvestorPlace Markets Analyst May 22, 2024, 11:11 am EDT

Source: shutterstock.com/Peshkova

In January, I published MarketMaster AI’s top 500 stocks to buy for 2024. My AI-powered system was warning of a market pullback, and to counter the effect, it focused on higher-quality growth companies.

The results have been excellent so far. A and A+ rated stocks have since averaged a 5% return year to date, well ahead of the 1.4% return seen by D and F rated ones. And it’s pulled off this feat by picking stronger firms…

  • A-Rated Proctor & Gamble (NYSE:PG): Up 13% YTD
  • A-Rated Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY): Up 35% YTD

…while avoiding weaker ones.

  • F-rated Unity Software (NYSE:U): down 45% YTD
  • F-rated Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN): down 51% YTD

Of course, the system isn’t perfect. Its laser-like focus on quality sometimes backfired; A-rated Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has lost 4% since January on weakness in China. It also missed a minor junk rally in crypto-related companies. F-rated Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) and Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) did well despite their historically weak showing. (All AI systems can also occasionally hallucinate, which means any recommendations must be followed up with fundamental research).

Nevertheless, the MarketMaster AI system still performed well on average. A 3.6% difference between top- and bottom-rated stocks in 4 months comes to an 11.2% gap over a year, thanks to the power of compound interest. That means even a proverbial monkey throwing darts at stocks should be able to outperform. A well-informed investor using MarketMaster AI as a starting point should be able to do even better. So be sure to do your research, and use MarketMaster AI as only a starting point for investment ideas.

The 500 Top Stocks to Buy in May

That’s why I’m excited to share MarketMaster AI’s latest predictions for May 2024.

Many picks remain the same. Crypto stocks like Robinhood and Coinbase remain F-rated for their weak momentum, poor earnings quality, and high short interest. These are factors my system has consistently found to be bearish indicators.

Meanwhile, higher-quality firms like Proctor & Gamble remain A+ firms. We know from history that companies that achieve high returns on investment over extended periods are usually able to plow profits back into their business for future growth.

However, there are some notable changes this month.

  • Energy firms like Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) drop from A+ to B as valuations fill out. No energy firm earns the top grade.
  • Tech and healthcare now make up a larger portion of A+ firms. Nine of the top 10 firms are now either tech or healthcare stocks.
  • Financial services round out the top picks, making up six of the top 25 firms.

Together, that tells us we’re entering a mid-stage economic cycle, a period where tech, healthcare and services typically outperform. Materials, energy and utilities are expected to lag.

Dive into the top 500 stocks below.

RankTickerCompany NameGradeExpected 6-Month Return
1CDNSCadence Design Systems IncA+10.40%
2ANETArista Networks IncA+10.30%
3NOWServiceNow IncA+10.00%
4VRTXVertex Pharmaceuticals IncA+10.00%
5SNPSSynopsys IncA+10.00%
6MCOMoody’s CorpA+9.90%
7INTUIntuit IncA+9.90%
8IDXXIDEXX Laboratories IncA+9.80%
9WATWaters CorpA+9.80%
10ANSSANSYS IncA+9.70%
11MAMastercard IncA+9.70%
12ROLRollins IncA+9.70%
13MSFTMicrosoft CorpA+9.70%
14VVisa IncA+9.60%
15REGNRegeneron Pharmaceuticals IncA+9.50%
16PTCPTC IncA+9.40%
17NBIXNeurocrine Biosciences IncA+9.30%
18DOCUDocuSign IncA+9.20%
19AAgilent Technologies IncA+9.20%
20CBOECboe Global Markets IncA+9.20%
21SPGIS&P Global IncA+9.10%
22FWONKLiberty Media CorpA+9.10%
23ISRGIntuitive Surgical IncA+9.10%
24JKHYJack Henry & Associates IncA+9.00%
25MNSTMonster Beverage CorpA+8.90%
26GWWWW Grainger IncA+8.80%
27MANHManhattan Associates IncA+8.80%
28AOSA O Smith CorpA+8.80%
29SYKStryker CorpA+8.70%
30LIILennox International IncA+8.70%
31PINSPinterest IncA+8.70%
32BXBlackstone IncA+8.60%
33WSTWest Pharmaceutical Services IncA+8.60%
34NDSNNordson CorpA+8.60%
35EWEdwards Lifesciences CorpA+8.60%
36DHRDanaher CorpA+8.60%
37FASTFastenal CoA+8.60%
38GGGGraco IncA+8.50%
39KEYSKeysight Technologies IncA+8.50%
40ALLEAllegion PLCA+8.50%
41KOCoca-Cola CoA+8.40%
42AMEAMETEK IncA+8.40%
43MDLZMondelez International IncA+8.40%
44PGProcter & Gamble CoA+8.40%
45TMUST-Mobile US IncA+8.40%
46DXCMDexcom IncA+8.40%
47CHDChurch & Dwight Co IncA+8.40%
48CRMSalesforce IncA+8.40%
49MPWRMonolithic Power Systems IncA+8.30%
50ADPAutomatic Data Processing IncA+8.30%
51BRBroadridge Financial Solutions IncA+8.30%
52MMCMarsh & McLennan Companies IncA+8.20%
53SHWSherwin-Williams CoA+8.20%
54FWONALiberty Media CorpA+8.10%
55EAElectronic Arts IncA+8.10%
56CTASCintas CorpA+8.10%
57CBRECBRE Group IncA+8.00%
58METAMeta Platforms IncA+8.00%
59AAPLApple IncA+8.00%
60NFLXNetflix IncA+8.00%
61ROPRoper Technologies IncA+8.00%
62IQVIQVIA Holdings IncA+8.00%
63DECKDeckers Outdoor CorpA+8.00%
64TJXTJX Companies IncA+7.90%
65ICEIntercontinental Exchange IncA+7.90%
66PAYXPaychex IncA+7.90%
67AVTRAvantor IncA+7.90%
68BSYBentley Systems IncA+7.80%
69ITWIllinois Tool Works IncA+7.80%
70NVRNVR IncA+7.80%
71UNPUnion Pacific CorpA+7.80%
72ECLEcolab IncA+7.80%
73LECOLincoln Electric Holdings IncA+7.70%
74HONHoneywell International IncA+7.70%
75CSGPCoStar Group IncA+7.70%
76DHIDR Horton IncA+7.70%
77FDSFactset Research Systems IncA+7.60%
78ROSTRoss Stores IncA+7.60%
79TWTradeweb Markets IncA+7.60%
80VEEVVeeva Systems IncA+7.60%
81CDWCDW CorpA+7.60%
82LRCXLam Research CorpA+7.50%
83CLColgate-Palmolive CoA+7.50%
84ABNBAirbnb IncA+7.50%
85IEXIDEX CorpA+7.50%
86BRKRBruker CorpA+7.40%
87COSTCostco Wholesale CorpA+7.40%
88PEPPepsiCo IncA+7.40%
89ADIAnalog Devices IncA+7.40%
90SSNCSS&C Technologies Holdings IncA+7.30%
91AVYAvery Dennison CorpA+7.30%
92NDAQNasdaq IncA+7.30%
93TXNTexas Instruments IncA+7.20%
94LHXL3Harris Technologies IncA+7.20%
95SCIService Corporation InternationalA+7.10%
96HEIHEICO CorpA+7.00%
97BROBrown & Brown IncA+7.00%
98NOCNorthrop Grumman CorpA+7.00%
99WMTWalmart IncA+6.90%
100OKTAOkta IncA+6.90%
101ABCCencora IncA+6.90%
102WDAYWorkday IncA+6.90%
103ESSEssex Property Trust IncA+6.80%
104EPAMEpam Systems IncA+6.80%
105FIFiserv IncA+6.80%
106ACMAECOMA+6.80%
107HIIHuntington Ingalls Industries IncA+6.80%
108RPMRPM International IncA+6.80%
109AMHAmerican Homes 4 RentA+6.70%
110HOLXHologic IncA+6.70%
111LPLALPL Financial Holdings IncA+6.70%
112ITTITT IncA+6.70%
113HEI-AHEICO CorpA+6.70%
114NSCNorfolk Southern CorpA+6.70%
115WMWaste Management IncA+6.70%
116TTDTrade Desk IncA+6.60%
117HUBSHubSpot IncA+6.60%
118TRUTransUnionA+6.60%
119CSXCSX CorpA+6.60%
120LMTLockheed Martin CorpA+6.60%
121BLDTopBuild CorpA+6.50%
122VMCVulcan Materials CoA+6.50%
123AKAMAkamai Technologies IncA+6.50%
124ODFLOld Dominion Freight Line IncA+6.50%
125UBERUber Technologies IncA+6.40%
126AMDAdvanced Micro Devices IncA+6.40%
127DEDeere & CoA+6.40%
128JJacobs Solutions IncA+6.40%
129SWKSSkyworks Solutions IncA+6.30%
130BAHBooz Allen Hamilton Holding CorpA+6.30%
131FTVFortive CorpA+6.30%
132JNPRJuniper Networks IncA+6.30%
133AMPAmeriprise Financial IncA+6.30%
134HHyatt Hotels CorpA+6.20%
135XYLXylem IncA+6.20%
136QCOMQualcomm IncA+6.20%
137FEFirstEnergy CorpA+6.10%
138RSGRepublic Services IncA+6.00%
139BLDRBuilders FirstSource IncA+6.00%
140GENGen Digital IncA+6.00%
141AXONAxon Enterprise IncA+6.00%
142WMSAdvanced Drainage Systems IncA+6.00%
143PYPLPayPal Holdings IncA+5.90%
144UHAL-BU-Haul Holding CoA7.90%
145BRK-BBerkshire Hathaway IncA7.60%
146UHALU-Haul Holding CoA7.30%
147MORNMorningstar IncA7.00%
148GRMNGarmin LtdA6.70%
149TXTTextron IncA6.50%
150PNRPentair PLCA6.50%
151FLTCorpay IncA6.40%
152LENLennar CorpA6.40%
153CRLCharles River Laboratories International IncA6.30%
154GPNGlobal Payments IncA6.30%
155UHSUniversal Health Services IncA6.30%
156LEN-BLennar CorpA6.30%
157USFDUS Foods Holding CorpA6.30%
158TRMBTrimble IncA6.30%
159CLHClean Harbors IncA6.20%
160NWSNews CorpA6.10%
161PFGCPerformance Food Group CoA6.10%
162ICLRICON PLCA6.00%
163AMATApplied Materials IncA6.00%
164NWSANews CorpA6.00%
165RKTRocket Companies IncA6.00%
166SNASnap-On IncA6.00%
167CMSCMS Energy CorpA6.00%
168CATCaterpillar IncA6.00%
169GDGeneral Dynamics CorpA6.00%
170JBLJabil IncA5.90%
171CNCCentene CorpA5.90%
172EMREmerson Electric CoA5.90%
173AMZNAmazon.com IncA5.90%
174TERTeradyne IncA5.90%
175IBMInternational Business Machines CorpA5.90%
176DOVDover CorpA5.90%
177SRESempraA5.90%
178CPRTCopart IncA5.90%
179HSTHost Hotels & Resorts IncA5.80%
180POOLPool CorpA5.80%
181STZConstellation Brands IncA5.80%
182DISWalt Disney CoA5.70%
183HESHess CorpA5.60%
184SQBlock IncA5.50%
185MLMMartin Marietta Materials IncA5.20%
186MSIMotorola Solutions IncA5.20%
187PCGPG&E CorpA5.10%
188TYLTyler Technologies IncB7.90%
189VRSKVerisk Analytics IncB7.50%
190AJGArthur J Gallagher & CoB7.40%
191BMRNBiomarin Pharmaceutical IncB7.20%
192ZTSZoetis IncB7.10%
193NKENike IncB7.10%
194SPGSimon Property Group IncB7.00%
195EXPEExpedia Group IncB6.90%
196INVHInvitation Homes IncB6.90%
197FLNGFLEX LNG LtdB6.80%
198WTWWillis Towers Watson PLCB6.70%
199EXRExtra Space Storage IncB6.70%
200ADBEAdobe IncB6.70%
201DTDynatrace IncB6.60%
202LULULululemon Athletica IncB6.60%
203CPTCamden Property TrustB6.60%
204SYYSysco CorpB6.50%
205WELLWelltower IncB6.50%
206EFXEquifax IncB6.40%
207LAMRLamar Advertising CoB6.40%
208KKellanovaB6.30%
209AVBAvalonBay Communities IncB6.30%
210ADSKAutodesk IncB6.30%
211ROKRockwell Automation IncB6.30%
212ZMZoom Video Communications IncB6.30%
213ACNAccenture PLCB6.20%
214RVTYRevvity IncB6.20%
215AMGNAmgen IncB6.20%
216UDRUDR IncB6.20%
217ELSEquity LifeStyle Properties IncB6.10%
218CLXClorox CoB6.10%
219DRIDarden Restaurants IncB6.10%
220CTSHCognizant Technology Solutions CorpB6.00%
221MOHMolina Healthcare IncB6.00%
222PSAPublic StorageB6.00%
223BDXBecton Dickinson and CoB6.00%
224TDYTeledyne Technologies IncB6.00%
225TTTrane Technologies PLCB6.00%
226PATHUiPath IncB6.00%
227WECWEC Energy Group IncB5.90%
228ZBHZimmer Biomet Holdings IncB5.90%
229STESTERIS plcB5.90%
230AWKAmerican Water Works Company IncB5.90%
231KMBKimberly-Clark CorpB5.80%
232RBARB Global IncB5.80%
233GLWCorning IncB5.80%
234EQREquity ResidentialB5.80%
235PPGPPG Industries IncB5.80%
236HWMHowmet Aerospace IncB5.80%
237MDTMedtronic PLCB5.70%
238TTEKTetra Tech IncB5.70%
239ARESAres Management CorpB5.70%
240KLACKLA CorpB5.70%
241CSCOCisco Systems IncB5.70%
242LNTAlliant Energy CorpB5.70%
243KKRKKR & Co IncB5.70%
244GPCGenuine Parts CoB5.70%
245LHLaboratory Corporation of America HoldingsB5.70%
246IRIngersoll Rand IncB5.60%
247RLRalph Lauren CorpB5.60%
248OMCOmnicom Group IncB5.60%
249ALGNAlign Technology IncB5.60%
250MCHPMicrochip Technology IncB5.50%
251CPBCampbell Soup CoB5.50%
252TGTTarget CorpB5.40%
253LSXMKLiberty Media CorpB5.40%
254PSXPhillips 66B5.40%
255PHParker-Hannifin CorpB5.40%
256TPGTPG IncB5.30%
257DGXQuest Diagnostics IncB5.30%
258IPGInterpublic Group of Companies IncB5.30%
259PHMPultegroup IncB5.30%
260BAXBaxter International IncB5.20%
261SOSouthern CoB5.20%
262PANWPalo Alto Networks IncB5.10%
263TTWOTake-Two Interactive Software IncB5.10%
264QRVOQorvo IncB5.10%
265FOXFox CorpB5.10%
266STLDSteel Dynamics IncB5.10%
267AEEAmeren CorpB5.10%
268PCARPaccar IncB5.10%
269HRLHormel Foods CorpB5.00%
270ATOAtmos Energy CorpB5.00%
271XPOXPO IncB5.00%
272RPRXRoyalty Pharma PLCB5.00%
273INCYIncyte CorpB5.00%
274AMCRAmcor PLCB5.00%
275CECelanese CorpB4.90%
276SLBSchlumberger NVB4.90%
277MKCMcCormick & Company IncB4.90%
278LSXMALiberty Media CorpB4.90%
279CASYCaseys General Stores IncB4.80%
280MGMMGM Resorts InternationalB4.80%
281IBKRInteractive Brokers Group IncB4.80%
282FISFidelity National Information Services IncB4.80%
283EDConsolidated Edison IncB4.80%
284EBAYeBay IncB4.70%
285CMCSAComcast CorpB4.60%
286CICigna GroupB4.60%
287CTVACorteva IncB4.60%
288RTXRTX CorpB4.60%
289CVSCVS Health CorpB4.60%
290FDXFedEx CorpB4.50%
291CNHICNH Industrial NVB4.50%
292DUKDuke Energy CorpB4.50%
293ACIAlbertsons Companies IncB4.50%
294WSOWatsco IncB4.50%
295XOMExxon Mobil CorpB4.50%
296HALHalliburton CoB4.50%
297EMNEastman Chemical CoB4.50%
298ETREntergy CorpB4.50%
299WYWeyerhaeuser CoB4.50%
300JCIJohnson Controls International PLCB4.50%
301EXCExelon CorpB4.40%
302RRXRegal Rexnord CorpB4.40%
303NTRSNorthern Trust CorpB4.40%
304AEPAmerican Electric Power Company IncB4.40%
305CMICummins IncB4.40%
306FOXAFox CorpB4.30%
307DINOHF Sinclair CorpB4.30%
308UTHRUnited Therapeutics CorpB4.30%
309WLKWestlake CorpB4.30%
310DOWDow IncB4.20%
311LYBLyondellBasell Industries NVB4.20%
312GFSGlobalFoundries IncB4.20%
313SKXSkechers USA IncB4.20%
314CFCF Industries Holdings IncB4.20%
315EIXEdison InternationalB4.10%
316AREAlexandria Real Estate Equities IncB4.00%
317VTRSViatris IncB3.90%
318BF-ABrown-Forman CorpB3.70%
319NINiSource IncB3.70%
320TSNTyson Foods IncB3.60%
321MAAMid-America Apartment Communities IncC5.70%
322SUISun Communities IncC5.70%
323REGRegency Centers CorpC5.50%
324UPSUnited Parcel Service IncC5.50%
325HSYHershey CoC5.40%
326CMECME Group IncC5.40%
327ESTCElastic NVC5.30%
328GISGeneral Mills IncC5.20%
329HDHome Depot IncC5.20%
330AMTAmerican Tower CorpC5.20%
331MEDPMedpace Holdings IncC5.10%
332BURLBurlington Stores IncC5.00%
333KDPKeurig Dr Pepper IncC4.90%
334ULTAUlta Beauty IncC4.90%
335NETCloudflare IncC4.90%
336GLPIGaming and Leisure Properties IncC4.90%
337BIIBBiogen IncC4.80%
338DDOGDatadog IncC4.70%
339TROWT Rowe Price Group IncC4.50%
340NVDANVIDIA CorpC4.40%
341CGCarlyle Group IncC4.40%
342VICIVICI Properties IncC4.40%
343WWETKO Group Holdings IncC4.40%
344APGAPi Group CorpC4.30%
345GILDGilead Sciences IncC4.30%
346ELEstee Lauder Companies IncC4.20%
347XELXcel Energy IncC4.20%
348TXRHTexas Roadhouse IncC4.20%
349DGDollar General CorpC4.10%
350GOOGLAlphabet IncC4.10%
351KRKroger CoC4.10%
352PEGPublic Service Enterprise Group IncC4.10%
353EQIXEquinix IncC4.10%
354CELHCelsius Holdings IncC4.00%
355GOOGAlphabet IncC4.00%
356ONON Semiconductor CorpC4.00%
357CCICrown Castle IncC4.00%
358LKQLKQ CorpC4.00%
359CAGConagra Brands IncC4.00%
360SWKStanley Black & Decker IncC3.90%
361BF-BBrown-Forman CorpC3.80%
362BMYBristol-Myers Squibb CoC3.80%
363GSGoldman Sachs Group IncC3.80%
364APHAmphenol CorpC3.70%
365DDDupont De Nemours IncC3.70%
366APAAPA Corp (US)C3.70%
367SJMJ M Smucker CoC3.70%
368MROMarathon Oil CorpC3.60%
369PFEPfizer IncC3.60%
370VZVerizon Communications IncC3.60%
371ENPHEnphase Energy IncC3.60%
372IFFInternational Flavors & Fragrances IncC3.60%
373IPInternational Paper CoC3.50%
374SAIASaia IncC3.50%
375COPConocophillipsC3.50%
376TSCOTractor Supply CoC3.50%
377BORRBorr Drilling LtdC3.50%
378CTRACoterra Energy IncC3.50%
379TWLOTwilio IncC3.50%
380PODDInsulet CorpC3.50%
381THCTenet Healthcare CorpC3.40%
382BGBunge Global SAC3.40%
383KHCKraft Heinz CoC3.40%
384DLTRDollar Tree IncC3.40%
385ESEversource EnergyC3.40%
386PWRQuanta Services IncC3.30%
387OXYOccidental Petroleum CorpC3.30%
388ENTGEntegris IncC3.30%
389TPLTexas Pacific Land CorpC3.30%
390ORealty Income CorpC3.10%
391DLRDigital Realty Trust IncC3.10%
392EOGEOG Resources IncC3.00%
393TAT&T IncC3.00%
394AESAES CorpC2.90%
395KIMKimco Realty CorpC2.90%
396FFord Motor CoC2.90%
397APTVAptiv PLCC2.80%
398LWLamb Weston Holdings IncC2.80%
399FNDFloor & Decor Holdings IncC2.80%
400BENFranklin Resources IncC2.70%
401WPCWP Carey IncC2.60%
402JBHTJ B Hunt Transport Services IncC2.50%
403DDominion Energy IncC2.50%
404SNOWSnowflake Inc.C2.10%
405LUVSouthwest Airlines CoC1.90%
406PLDPrologis IncC1.90%
407KMXCarmax IncC1.70%
408EXASExact Sciences CorpC1.50%
409ILMNIllumina IncC1.10%
410WBDWarner Bros Discovery IncC1.10%
411VTRVentas IncD4.80%
412AVGOBroadcom IncD4.30%
413CRWDCrowdStrike Holdings IncD4.10%
414RMDResmed IncD3.80%
415DOCHealthpeak Properties IncD3.60%
416MRVLMarvell Technology IncD3.60%
417TOLToll Brothers IncD3.60%
418NTAPNetApp IncD3.50%
419VLOValero Energy CorpD3.30%
420EQHEquitable Holdings IncD3.20%
421BBYBest Buy Co IncD3.20%
422NUNu Holdings LtdD3.20%
423DVNDevon Energy CorpD3.10%
424OCOwens CorningD3.00%
425AXPAmerican Express CoD3.00%
426NEENextera Energy IncD2.90%
427URIUnited Rentals IncD2.90%
428WMBWilliams Companies IncD2.90%
429LVSLas Vegas Sands CorpD2.80%
430TSLATesla IncD2.80%
431PXDPioneer Natural Resources CoD2.80%
432BKRBaker Hughes CoD2.80%
433WBAWalgreens Boots Alliance IncD2.80%
434SDRLSeadrill LtdD2.70%
435BALLBall CorpD2.70%
436NVTnVent Electric PLCD2.70%
437KMIKinder Morgan IncD2.60%
438SRPTSarepta Therapeutics IncD2.50%
439OVVOvintiv IncD2.50%
440CMGChipotle Mexican Grill IncD2.50%
441FSLRFirst Solar IncD2.40%
442HPEHewlett Packard Enterprise CoD2.40%
443DKSDICK’S Sporting Goods IncD2.30%
444ORCLOracle CorpD2.30%
445CSLCarlisle Companies IncD2.30%
446GMGeneral Motors CoD2.20%
447DVADaVita IncD2.20%
448OWLBlue Owl Capital IncD2.20%
449SWAVShockwave Medical IncD2.10%
450CHKChesapeake Energy CorpD2.10%
451AGRAvangrid IncD2.10%
452IRMIron Mountain IncD2.00%
453PRPermian Resources CorpD1.90%
454FANGDiamondback Energy IncD1.60%
455CARRCarrier Global CorpD1.60%
456TOSTToast IncD1.40%
457CHTRCharter Communications IncD1.40%
458WRKWestRock CoD1.30%
459ALBAlbemarle CorpD1.20%
460MRNAModerna IncD1.10%
461PAYCPaycom Software IncD1.10%
462CCLCarnival CorpD1.00%
463ZSZscaler IncD0.80%
464RBLXRoblox CorpD0.50%
465INTCIntel CorpD0.50%
466BKNGBooking Holdings IncF3.20%
467FIXComfort Systems USA IncF1.50%
468WSMWilliams-Sonoma IncF1.50%
469DALDelta Air Lines IncF1.20%
470PSTGPure Storage IncF1.20%
471SPOTSpotify Technology SAF1.00%
472DKNGDraftkings IncF1.00%
473TRGPTarga Resources CorpF1.00%
474HOODRobinhood Markets IncF0.90%
475COINCoinbase Global IncF0.80%
476CNMCore & Main IncF0.80%
477EQTEQT CorpF0.60%
478WABWestinghouse Air Brake Technologies CorpF0.60%
479RCLRoyal Caribbean Cruises LtdF0.50%
480EMEEMCOR Group IncF0.50%
481PLTRPalantir Technologies IncF0.40%
482MUMicron Technology IncF0.40%
483CEGConstellation Energy CorpF0.30%
484FTITechnipFMC PLCF0.30%
485WDCWestern Digital CorpF0.20%
486MSTRMicrostrategy IncF0.10%
487NTRANatera IncF0.10%
488UALUnited Airlines Holdings IncF-0.10%
489SCCOSouthern Copper CorpF-0.10%
490NRGNRG Energy IncF-0.20%
491CPNGCoupang IncF-0.30%
492ARAntero Resources CorpF-0.40%
493MDBMongoDB IncF-0.50%
494NEMNewmont CorporationF-0.50%
495GEGeneral Electric CoF-0.50%
496APPApplovin CorpF-0.60%
497SMCISuper Micro Computer IncF-0.70%
498VSTVistra CorpF-1.20%
499XPXP IncF-2.00%
500VRTVertiv Holdings CoF-2.40%

MarketMaster AI is an artificial-intelligence-powered stock picking system that uses an ensemble of neural networks to grade stocks based on their expected 6-month returns. You can read more about the system’s historical performance, training data, and other useful facts here. Please note that while MarketMaster AI has a strong track record, it is designed simply as a starting point for further research.

As of this writing, Tom Yeung did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Tom Yeung is a market analyst and portfolio manager of the Omnia Portfolio, the highest-tier subscription at InvestorPlace. He is the former editor of Tom Yeung’s Profit & Protection, a free e-letter about investing to profit in good times and protecting gains during the bad.

