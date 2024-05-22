The 500 Top Stocks to Buy in May, According to AI

In January, I published MarketMaster AI’s top 500 stocks to buy for 2024. My AI-powered system was warning of a market pullback, and to counter the effect, it focused on higher-quality growth companies.
The results have been excellent so far. A and A+ rated stocks have since averaged a 5% return year to date, well ahead of the 1.4% return seen by D and F rated ones. And it’s pulled off this feat by picking stronger firms…
…while avoiding weaker ones.
Of course, the system isn’t perfect. Its laser-like focus on quality sometimes backfired; A-rated Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has lost 4% since January on weakness in China. It also missed a minor junk rally in crypto-related companies. F-rated Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) and Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) did well despite their historically weak showing. (All AI systems can also occasionally hallucinate, which means any recommendations must be followed up with fundamental research).
Nevertheless, the MarketMaster AI system still performed well on average. A 3.6% difference between top- and bottom-rated stocks in 4 months comes to an 11.2% gap over a year, thanks to the power of compound interest. That means even a proverbial monkey throwing darts at stocks should be able to outperform. A well-informed investor using MarketMaster AI as a starting point should be able to do even better. So be sure to do your research, and use MarketMaster AI as only a starting point for investment ideas.
The 500 Top Stocks to Buy in May
That’s why I’m excited to share MarketMaster AI’s latest predictions for May 2024.
Many picks remain the same. Crypto stocks like Robinhood and Coinbase remain F-rated for their weak momentum, poor earnings quality, and high short interest. These are factors my system has consistently found to be bearish indicators.
Meanwhile, higher-quality firms like Proctor & Gamble remain A+ firms. We know from history that companies that achieve high returns on investment over extended periods are usually able to plow profits back into their business for future growth.
However, there are some notable changes this month.
- Energy firms like Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) drop from A+ to B as valuations fill out. No energy firm earns the top grade.
- Tech and healthcare now make up a larger portion of A+ firms. Nine of the top 10 firms are now either tech or healthcare stocks.
- Financial services round out the top picks, making up six of the top 25 firms.
Together, that tells us we’re entering a mid-stage economic cycle, a period where tech, healthcare and services typically outperform. Materials, energy and utilities are expected to lag.
Dive into the top 500 stocks below.
|Rank
|Ticker
|Company Name
|Grade
|Expected 6-Month Return
|1
|CDNS
|Cadence Design Systems Inc
|A+
|10.40%
|2
|ANET
|Arista Networks Inc
|A+
|10.30%
|3
|NOW
|ServiceNow Inc
|A+
|10.00%
|4
|VRTX
|Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc
|A+
|10.00%
|5
|SNPS
|Synopsys Inc
|A+
|10.00%
|6
|MCO
|Moody’s Corp
|A+
|9.90%
|7
|INTU
|Intuit Inc
|A+
|9.90%
|8
|IDXX
|IDEXX Laboratories Inc
|A+
|9.80%
|9
|WAT
|Waters Corp
|A+
|9.80%
|10
|ANSS
|ANSYS Inc
|A+
|9.70%
|11
|MA
|Mastercard Inc
|A+
|9.70%
|12
|ROL
|Rollins Inc
|A+
|9.70%
|13
|MSFT
|Microsoft Corp
|A+
|9.70%
|14
|V
|Visa Inc
|A+
|9.60%
|15
|REGN
|Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc
|A+
|9.50%
|16
|PTC
|PTC Inc
|A+
|9.40%
|17
|NBIX
|Neurocrine Biosciences Inc
|A+
|9.30%
|18
|DOCU
|DocuSign Inc
|A+
|9.20%
|19
|A
|Agilent Technologies Inc
|A+
|9.20%
|20
|CBOE
|Cboe Global Markets Inc
|A+
|9.20%
|21
|SPGI
|S&P Global Inc
|A+
|9.10%
|22
|FWONK
|Liberty Media Corp
|A+
|9.10%
|23
|ISRG
|Intuitive Surgical Inc
|A+
|9.10%
|24
|JKHY
|Jack Henry & Associates Inc
|A+
|9.00%
|25
|MNST
|Monster Beverage Corp
|A+
|8.90%
|26
|GWW
|WW Grainger Inc
|A+
|8.80%
|27
|MANH
|Manhattan Associates Inc
|A+
|8.80%
|28
|AOS
|A O Smith Corp
|A+
|8.80%
|29
|SYK
|Stryker Corp
|A+
|8.70%
|30
|LII
|Lennox International Inc
|A+
|8.70%
|31
|PINS
|Pinterest Inc
|A+
|8.70%
|32
|BX
|Blackstone Inc
|A+
|8.60%
|33
|WST
|West Pharmaceutical Services Inc
|A+
|8.60%
|34
|NDSN
|Nordson Corp
|A+
|8.60%
|35
|EW
|Edwards Lifesciences Corp
|A+
|8.60%
|36
|DHR
|Danaher Corp
|A+
|8.60%
|37
|FAST
|Fastenal Co
|A+
|8.60%
|38
|GGG
|Graco Inc
|A+
|8.50%
|39
|KEYS
|Keysight Technologies Inc
|A+
|8.50%
|40
|ALLE
|Allegion PLC
|A+
|8.50%
|41
|KO
|Coca-Cola Co
|A+
|8.40%
|42
|AME
|AMETEK Inc
|A+
|8.40%
|43
|MDLZ
|Mondelez International Inc
|A+
|8.40%
|44
|PG
|Procter & Gamble Co
|A+
|8.40%
|45
|TMUS
|T-Mobile US Inc
|A+
|8.40%
|46
|DXCM
|Dexcom Inc
|A+
|8.40%
|47
|CHD
|Church & Dwight Co Inc
|A+
|8.40%
|48
|CRM
|Salesforce Inc
|A+
|8.40%
|49
|MPWR
|Monolithic Power Systems Inc
|A+
|8.30%
|50
|ADP
|Automatic Data Processing Inc
|A+
|8.30%
|51
|BR
|Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc
|A+
|8.30%
|52
|MMC
|Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc
|A+
|8.20%
|53
|SHW
|Sherwin-Williams Co
|A+
|8.20%
|54
|FWONA
|Liberty Media Corp
|A+
|8.10%
|55
|EA
|Electronic Arts Inc
|A+
|8.10%
|56
|CTAS
|Cintas Corp
|A+
|8.10%
|57
|CBRE
|CBRE Group Inc
|A+
|8.00%
|58
|META
|Meta Platforms Inc
|A+
|8.00%
|59
|AAPL
|Apple Inc
|A+
|8.00%
|60
|NFLX
|Netflix Inc
|A+
|8.00%
|61
|ROP
|Roper Technologies Inc
|A+
|8.00%
|62
|IQV
|IQVIA Holdings Inc
|A+
|8.00%
|63
|DECK
|Deckers Outdoor Corp
|A+
|8.00%
|64
|TJX
|TJX Companies Inc
|A+
|7.90%
|65
|ICE
|Intercontinental Exchange Inc
|A+
|7.90%
|66
|PAYX
|Paychex Inc
|A+
|7.90%
|67
|AVTR
|Avantor Inc
|A+
|7.90%
|68
|BSY
|Bentley Systems Inc
|A+
|7.80%
|69
|ITW
|Illinois Tool Works Inc
|A+
|7.80%
|70
|NVR
|NVR Inc
|A+
|7.80%
|71
|UNP
|Union Pacific Corp
|A+
|7.80%
|72
|ECL
|Ecolab Inc
|A+
|7.80%
|73
|LECO
|Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc
|A+
|7.70%
|74
|HON
|Honeywell International Inc
|A+
|7.70%
|75
|CSGP
|CoStar Group Inc
|A+
|7.70%
|76
|DHI
|DR Horton Inc
|A+
|7.70%
|77
|FDS
|Factset Research Systems Inc
|A+
|7.60%
|78
|ROST
|Ross Stores Inc
|A+
|7.60%
|79
|TW
|Tradeweb Markets Inc
|A+
|7.60%
|80
|VEEV
|Veeva Systems Inc
|A+
|7.60%
|81
|CDW
|CDW Corp
|A+
|7.60%
|82
|LRCX
|Lam Research Corp
|A+
|7.50%
|83
|CL
|Colgate-Palmolive Co
|A+
|7.50%
|84
|ABNB
|Airbnb Inc
|A+
|7.50%
|85
|IEX
|IDEX Corp
|A+
|7.50%
|86
|BRKR
|Bruker Corp
|A+
|7.40%
|87
|COST
|Costco Wholesale Corp
|A+
|7.40%
|88
|PEP
|PepsiCo Inc
|A+
|7.40%
|89
|ADI
|Analog Devices Inc
|A+
|7.40%
|90
|SSNC
|SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc
|A+
|7.30%
|91
|AVY
|Avery Dennison Corp
|A+
|7.30%
|92
|NDAQ
|Nasdaq Inc
|A+
|7.30%
|93
|TXN
|Texas Instruments Inc
|A+
|7.20%
|94
|LHX
|L3Harris Technologies Inc
|A+
|7.20%
|95
|SCI
|Service Corporation International
|A+
|7.10%
|96
|HEI
|HEICO Corp
|A+
|7.00%
|97
|BRO
|Brown & Brown Inc
|A+
|7.00%
|98
|NOC
|Northrop Grumman Corp
|A+
|7.00%
|99
|WMT
|Walmart Inc
|A+
|6.90%
|100
|OKTA
|Okta Inc
|A+
|6.90%
|101
|ABC
|Cencora Inc
|A+
|6.90%
|102
|WDAY
|Workday Inc
|A+
|6.90%
|103
|ESS
|Essex Property Trust Inc
|A+
|6.80%
|104
|EPAM
|Epam Systems Inc
|A+
|6.80%
|105
|FI
|Fiserv Inc
|A+
|6.80%
|106
|ACM
|AECOM
|A+
|6.80%
|107
|HII
|Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc
|A+
|6.80%
|108
|RPM
|RPM International Inc
|A+
|6.80%
|109
|AMH
|American Homes 4 Rent
|A+
|6.70%
|110
|HOLX
|Hologic Inc
|A+
|6.70%
|111
|LPLA
|LPL Financial Holdings Inc
|A+
|6.70%
|112
|ITT
|ITT Inc
|A+
|6.70%
|113
|HEI-A
|HEICO Corp
|A+
|6.70%
|114
|NSC
|Norfolk Southern Corp
|A+
|6.70%
|115
|WM
|Waste Management Inc
|A+
|6.70%
|116
|TTD
|Trade Desk Inc
|A+
|6.60%
|117
|HUBS
|HubSpot Inc
|A+
|6.60%
|118
|TRU
|TransUnion
|A+
|6.60%
|119
|CSX
|CSX Corp
|A+
|6.60%
|120
|LMT
|Lockheed Martin Corp
|A+
|6.60%
|121
|BLD
|TopBuild Corp
|A+
|6.50%
|122
|VMC
|Vulcan Materials Co
|A+
|6.50%
|123
|AKAM
|Akamai Technologies Inc
|A+
|6.50%
|124
|ODFL
|Old Dominion Freight Line Inc
|A+
|6.50%
|125
|UBER
|Uber Technologies Inc
|A+
|6.40%
|126
|AMD
|Advanced Micro Devices Inc
|A+
|6.40%
|127
|DE
|Deere & Co
|A+
|6.40%
|128
|J
|Jacobs Solutions Inc
|A+
|6.40%
|129
|SWKS
|Skyworks Solutions Inc
|A+
|6.30%
|130
|BAH
|Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp
|A+
|6.30%
|131
|FTV
|Fortive Corp
|A+
|6.30%
|132
|JNPR
|Juniper Networks Inc
|A+
|6.30%
|133
|AMP
|Ameriprise Financial Inc
|A+
|6.30%
|134
|H
|Hyatt Hotels Corp
|A+
|6.20%
|135
|XYL
|Xylem Inc
|A+
|6.20%
|136
|QCOM
|Qualcomm Inc
|A+
|6.20%
|137
|FE
|FirstEnergy Corp
|A+
|6.10%
|138
|RSG
|Republic Services Inc
|A+
|6.00%
|139
|BLDR
|Builders FirstSource Inc
|A+
|6.00%
|140
|GEN
|Gen Digital Inc
|A+
|6.00%
|141
|AXON
|Axon Enterprise Inc
|A+
|6.00%
|142
|WMS
|Advanced Drainage Systems Inc
|A+
|6.00%
|143
|PYPL
|PayPal Holdings Inc
|A+
|5.90%
|144
|UHAL-B
|U-Haul Holding Co
|A
|7.90%
|145
|BRK-B
|Berkshire Hathaway Inc
|A
|7.60%
|146
|UHAL
|U-Haul Holding Co
|A
|7.30%
|147
|MORN
|Morningstar Inc
|A
|7.00%
|148
|GRMN
|Garmin Ltd
|A
|6.70%
|149
|TXT
|Textron Inc
|A
|6.50%
|150
|PNR
|Pentair PLC
|A
|6.50%
|151
|FLT
|Corpay Inc
|A
|6.40%
|152
|LEN
|Lennar Corp
|A
|6.40%
|153
|CRL
|Charles River Laboratories International Inc
|A
|6.30%
|154
|GPN
|Global Payments Inc
|A
|6.30%
|155
|UHS
|Universal Health Services Inc
|A
|6.30%
|156
|LEN-B
|Lennar Corp
|A
|6.30%
|157
|USFD
|US Foods Holding Corp
|A
|6.30%
|158
|TRMB
|Trimble Inc
|A
|6.30%
|159
|CLH
|Clean Harbors Inc
|A
|6.20%
|160
|NWS
|News Corp
|A
|6.10%
|161
|PFGC
|Performance Food Group Co
|A
|6.10%
|162
|ICLR
|ICON PLC
|A
|6.00%
|163
|AMAT
|Applied Materials Inc
|A
|6.00%
|164
|NWSA
|News Corp
|A
|6.00%
|165
|RKT
|Rocket Companies Inc
|A
|6.00%
|166
|SNA
|Snap-On Inc
|A
|6.00%
|167
|CMS
|CMS Energy Corp
|A
|6.00%
|168
|CAT
|Caterpillar Inc
|A
|6.00%
|169
|GD
|General Dynamics Corp
|A
|6.00%
|170
|JBL
|Jabil Inc
|A
|5.90%
|171
|CNC
|Centene Corp
|A
|5.90%
|172
|EMR
|Emerson Electric Co
|A
|5.90%
|173
|AMZN
|Amazon.com Inc
|A
|5.90%
|174
|TER
|Teradyne Inc
|A
|5.90%
|175
|IBM
|International Business Machines Corp
|A
|5.90%
|176
|DOV
|Dover Corp
|A
|5.90%
|177
|SRE
|Sempra
|A
|5.90%
|178
|CPRT
|Copart Inc
|A
|5.90%
|179
|HST
|Host Hotels & Resorts Inc
|A
|5.80%
|180
|POOL
|Pool Corp
|A
|5.80%
|181
|STZ
|Constellation Brands Inc
|A
|5.80%
|182
|DIS
|Walt Disney Co
|A
|5.70%
|183
|HES
|Hess Corp
|A
|5.60%
|184
|SQ
|Block Inc
|A
|5.50%
|185
|MLM
|Martin Marietta Materials Inc
|A
|5.20%
|186
|MSI
|Motorola Solutions Inc
|A
|5.20%
|187
|PCG
|PG&E Corp
|A
|5.10%
|188
|TYL
|Tyler Technologies Inc
|B
|7.90%
|189
|VRSK
|Verisk Analytics Inc
|B
|7.50%
|190
|AJG
|Arthur J Gallagher & Co
|B
|7.40%
|191
|BMRN
|Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc
|B
|7.20%
|192
|ZTS
|Zoetis Inc
|B
|7.10%
|193
|NKE
|Nike Inc
|B
|7.10%
|194
|SPG
|Simon Property Group Inc
|B
|7.00%
|195
|EXPE
|Expedia Group Inc
|B
|6.90%
|196
|INVH
|Invitation Homes Inc
|B
|6.90%
|197
|FLNG
|FLEX LNG Ltd
|B
|6.80%
|198
|WTW
|Willis Towers Watson PLC
|B
|6.70%
|199
|EXR
|Extra Space Storage Inc
|B
|6.70%
|200
|ADBE
|Adobe Inc
|B
|6.70%
|201
|DT
|Dynatrace Inc
|B
|6.60%
|202
|LULU
|Lululemon Athletica Inc
|B
|6.60%
|203
|CPT
|Camden Property Trust
|B
|6.60%
|204
|SYY
|Sysco Corp
|B
|6.50%
|205
|WELL
|Welltower Inc
|B
|6.50%
|206
|EFX
|Equifax Inc
|B
|6.40%
|207
|LAMR
|Lamar Advertising Co
|B
|6.40%
|208
|K
|Kellanova
|B
|6.30%
|209
|AVB
|AvalonBay Communities Inc
|B
|6.30%
|210
|ADSK
|Autodesk Inc
|B
|6.30%
|211
|ROK
|Rockwell Automation Inc
|B
|6.30%
|212
|ZM
|Zoom Video Communications Inc
|B
|6.30%
|213
|ACN
|Accenture PLC
|B
|6.20%
|214
|RVTY
|Revvity Inc
|B
|6.20%
|215
|AMGN
|Amgen Inc
|B
|6.20%
|216
|UDR
|UDR Inc
|B
|6.20%
|217
|ELS
|Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc
|B
|6.10%
|218
|CLX
|Clorox Co
|B
|6.10%
|219
|DRI
|Darden Restaurants Inc
|B
|6.10%
|220
|CTSH
|Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp
|B
|6.00%
|221
|MOH
|Molina Healthcare Inc
|B
|6.00%
|222
|PSA
|Public Storage
|B
|6.00%
|223
|BDX
|Becton Dickinson and Co
|B
|6.00%
|224
|TDY
|Teledyne Technologies Inc
|B
|6.00%
|225
|TT
|Trane Technologies PLC
|B
|6.00%
|226
|PATH
|UiPath Inc
|B
|6.00%
|227
|WEC
|WEC Energy Group Inc
|B
|5.90%
|228
|ZBH
|Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc
|B
|5.90%
|229
|STE
|STERIS plc
|B
|5.90%
|230
|AWK
|American Water Works Company Inc
|B
|5.90%
|231
|KMB
|Kimberly-Clark Corp
|B
|5.80%
|232
|RBA
|RB Global Inc
|B
|5.80%
|233
|GLW
|Corning Inc
|B
|5.80%
|234
|EQR
|Equity Residential
|B
|5.80%
|235
|PPG
|PPG Industries Inc
|B
|5.80%
|236
|HWM
|Howmet Aerospace Inc
|B
|5.80%
|237
|MDT
|Medtronic PLC
|B
|5.70%
|238
|TTEK
|Tetra Tech Inc
|B
|5.70%
|239
|ARES
|Ares Management Corp
|B
|5.70%
|240
|KLAC
|KLA Corp
|B
|5.70%
|241
|CSCO
|Cisco Systems Inc
|B
|5.70%
|242
|LNT
|Alliant Energy Corp
|B
|5.70%
|243
|KKR
|KKR & Co Inc
|B
|5.70%
|244
|GPC
|Genuine Parts Co
|B
|5.70%
|245
|LH
|Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings
|B
|5.70%
|246
|IR
|Ingersoll Rand Inc
|B
|5.60%
|247
|RL
|Ralph Lauren Corp
|B
|5.60%
|248
|OMC
|Omnicom Group Inc
|B
|5.60%
|249
|ALGN
|Align Technology Inc
|B
|5.60%
|250
|MCHP
|Microchip Technology Inc
|B
|5.50%
|251
|CPB
|Campbell Soup Co
|B
|5.50%
|252
|TGT
|Target Corp
|B
|5.40%
|253
|LSXMK
|Liberty Media Corp
|B
|5.40%
|254
|PSX
|Phillips 66
|B
|5.40%
|255
|PH
|Parker-Hannifin Corp
|B
|5.40%
|256
|TPG
|TPG Inc
|B
|5.30%
|257
|DGX
|Quest Diagnostics Inc
|B
|5.30%
|258
|IPG
|Interpublic Group of Companies Inc
|B
|5.30%
|259
|PHM
|Pultegroup Inc
|B
|5.30%
|260
|BAX
|Baxter International Inc
|B
|5.20%
|261
|SO
|Southern Co
|B
|5.20%
|262
|PANW
|Palo Alto Networks Inc
|B
|5.10%
|263
|TTWO
|Take-Two Interactive Software Inc
|B
|5.10%
|264
|QRVO
|Qorvo Inc
|B
|5.10%
|265
|FOX
|Fox Corp
|B
|5.10%
|266
|STLD
|Steel Dynamics Inc
|B
|5.10%
|267
|AEE
|Ameren Corp
|B
|5.10%
|268
|PCAR
|Paccar Inc
|B
|5.10%
|269
|HRL
|Hormel Foods Corp
|B
|5.00%
|270
|ATO
|Atmos Energy Corp
|B
|5.00%
|271
|XPO
|XPO Inc
|B
|5.00%
|272
|RPRX
|Royalty Pharma PLC
|B
|5.00%
|273
|INCY
|Incyte Corp
|B
|5.00%
|274
|AMCR
|Amcor PLC
|B
|5.00%
|275
|CE
|Celanese Corp
|B
|4.90%
|276
|SLB
|Schlumberger NV
|B
|4.90%
|277
|MKC
|McCormick & Company Inc
|B
|4.90%
|278
|LSXMA
|Liberty Media Corp
|B
|4.90%
|279
|CASY
|Caseys General Stores Inc
|B
|4.80%
|280
|MGM
|MGM Resorts International
|B
|4.80%
|281
|IBKR
|Interactive Brokers Group Inc
|B
|4.80%
|282
|FIS
|Fidelity National Information Services Inc
|B
|4.80%
|283
|ED
|Consolidated Edison Inc
|B
|4.80%
|284
|EBAY
|eBay Inc
|B
|4.70%
|285
|CMCSA
|Comcast Corp
|B
|4.60%
|286
|CI
|Cigna Group
|B
|4.60%
|287
|CTVA
|Corteva Inc
|B
|4.60%
|288
|RTX
|RTX Corp
|B
|4.60%
|289
|CVS
|CVS Health Corp
|B
|4.60%
|290
|FDX
|FedEx Corp
|B
|4.50%
|291
|CNHI
|CNH Industrial NV
|B
|4.50%
|292
|DUK
|Duke Energy Corp
|B
|4.50%
|293
|ACI
|Albertsons Companies Inc
|B
|4.50%
|294
|WSO
|Watsco Inc
|B
|4.50%
|295
|XOM
|Exxon Mobil Corp
|B
|4.50%
|296
|HAL
|Halliburton Co
|B
|4.50%
|297
|EMN
|Eastman Chemical Co
|B
|4.50%
|298
|ETR
|Entergy Corp
|B
|4.50%
|299
|WY
|Weyerhaeuser Co
|B
|4.50%
|300
|JCI
|Johnson Controls International PLC
|B
|4.50%
|301
|EXC
|Exelon Corp
|B
|4.40%
|302
|RRX
|Regal Rexnord Corp
|B
|4.40%
|303
|NTRS
|Northern Trust Corp
|B
|4.40%
|304
|AEP
|American Electric Power Company Inc
|B
|4.40%
|305
|CMI
|Cummins Inc
|B
|4.40%
|306
|FOXA
|Fox Corp
|B
|4.30%
|307
|DINO
|HF Sinclair Corp
|B
|4.30%
|308
|UTHR
|United Therapeutics Corp
|B
|4.30%
|309
|WLK
|Westlake Corp
|B
|4.30%
|310
|DOW
|Dow Inc
|B
|4.20%
|311
|LYB
|LyondellBasell Industries NV
|B
|4.20%
|312
|GFS
|GlobalFoundries Inc
|B
|4.20%
|313
|SKX
|Skechers USA Inc
|B
|4.20%
|314
|CF
|CF Industries Holdings Inc
|B
|4.20%
|315
|EIX
|Edison International
|B
|4.10%
|316
|ARE
|Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc
|B
|4.00%
|317
|VTRS
|Viatris Inc
|B
|3.90%
|318
|BF-A
|Brown-Forman Corp
|B
|3.70%
|319
|NI
|NiSource Inc
|B
|3.70%
|320
|TSN
|Tyson Foods Inc
|B
|3.60%
|321
|MAA
|Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc
|C
|5.70%
|322
|SUI
|Sun Communities Inc
|C
|5.70%
|323
|REG
|Regency Centers Corp
|C
|5.50%
|324
|UPS
|United Parcel Service Inc
|C
|5.50%
|325
|HSY
|Hershey Co
|C
|5.40%
|326
|CME
|CME Group Inc
|C
|5.40%
|327
|ESTC
|Elastic NV
|C
|5.30%
|328
|GIS
|General Mills Inc
|C
|5.20%
|329
|HD
|Home Depot Inc
|C
|5.20%
|330
|AMT
|American Tower Corp
|C
|5.20%
|331
|MEDP
|Medpace Holdings Inc
|C
|5.10%
|332
|BURL
|Burlington Stores Inc
|C
|5.00%
|333
|KDP
|Keurig Dr Pepper Inc
|C
|4.90%
|334
|ULTA
|Ulta Beauty Inc
|C
|4.90%
|335
|NET
|Cloudflare Inc
|C
|4.90%
|336
|GLPI
|Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc
|C
|4.90%
|337
|BIIB
|Biogen Inc
|C
|4.80%
|338
|DDOG
|Datadog Inc
|C
|4.70%
|339
|TROW
|T Rowe Price Group Inc
|C
|4.50%
|340
|NVDA
|NVIDIA Corp
|C
|4.40%
|341
|CG
|Carlyle Group Inc
|C
|4.40%
|342
|VICI
|VICI Properties Inc
|C
|4.40%
|343
|WWE
|TKO Group Holdings Inc
|C
|4.40%
|344
|APG
|APi Group Corp
|C
|4.30%
|345
|GILD
|Gilead Sciences Inc
|C
|4.30%
|346
|EL
|Estee Lauder Companies Inc
|C
|4.20%
|347
|XEL
|Xcel Energy Inc
|C
|4.20%
|348
|TXRH
|Texas Roadhouse Inc
|C
|4.20%
|349
|DG
|Dollar General Corp
|C
|4.10%
|350
|GOOGL
|Alphabet Inc
|C
|4.10%
|351
|KR
|Kroger Co
|C
|4.10%
|352
|PEG
|Public Service Enterprise Group Inc
|C
|4.10%
|353
|EQIX
|Equinix Inc
|C
|4.10%
|354
|CELH
|Celsius Holdings Inc
|C
|4.00%
|355
|GOOG
|Alphabet Inc
|C
|4.00%
|356
|ON
|ON Semiconductor Corp
|C
|4.00%
|357
|CCI
|Crown Castle Inc
|C
|4.00%
|358
|LKQ
|LKQ Corp
|C
|4.00%
|359
|CAG
|Conagra Brands Inc
|C
|4.00%
|360
|SWK
|Stanley Black & Decker Inc
|C
|3.90%
|361
|BF-B
|Brown-Forman Corp
|C
|3.80%
|362
|BMY
|Bristol-Myers Squibb Co
|C
|3.80%
|363
|GS
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc
|C
|3.80%
|364
|APH
|Amphenol Corp
|C
|3.70%
|365
|DD
|Dupont De Nemours Inc
|C
|3.70%
|366
|APA
|APA Corp (US)
|C
|3.70%
|367
|SJM
|J M Smucker Co
|C
|3.70%
|368
|MRO
|Marathon Oil Corp
|C
|3.60%
|369
|PFE
|Pfizer Inc
|C
|3.60%
|370
|VZ
|Verizon Communications Inc
|C
|3.60%
|371
|ENPH
|Enphase Energy Inc
|C
|3.60%
|372
|IFF
|International Flavors & Fragrances Inc
|C
|3.60%
|373
|IP
|International Paper Co
|C
|3.50%
|374
|SAIA
|Saia Inc
|C
|3.50%
|375
|COP
|Conocophillips
|C
|3.50%
|376
|TSCO
|Tractor Supply Co
|C
|3.50%
|377
|BORR
|Borr Drilling Ltd
|C
|3.50%
|378
|CTRA
|Coterra Energy Inc
|C
|3.50%
|379
|TWLO
|Twilio Inc
|C
|3.50%
|380
|PODD
|Insulet Corp
|C
|3.50%
|381
|THC
|Tenet Healthcare Corp
|C
|3.40%
|382
|BG
|Bunge Global SA
|C
|3.40%
|383
|KHC
|Kraft Heinz Co
|C
|3.40%
|384
|DLTR
|Dollar Tree Inc
|C
|3.40%
|385
|ES
|Eversource Energy
|C
|3.40%
|386
|PWR
|Quanta Services Inc
|C
|3.30%
|387
|OXY
|Occidental Petroleum Corp
|C
|3.30%
|388
|ENTG
|Entegris Inc
|C
|3.30%
|389
|TPL
|Texas Pacific Land Corp
|C
|3.30%
|390
|O
|Realty Income Corp
|C
|3.10%
|391
|DLR
|Digital Realty Trust Inc
|C
|3.10%
|392
|EOG
|EOG Resources Inc
|C
|3.00%
|393
|T
|AT&T Inc
|C
|3.00%
|394
|AES
|AES Corp
|C
|2.90%
|395
|KIM
|Kimco Realty Corp
|C
|2.90%
|396
|F
|Ford Motor Co
|C
|2.90%
|397
|APTV
|Aptiv PLC
|C
|2.80%
|398
|LW
|Lamb Weston Holdings Inc
|C
|2.80%
|399
|FND
|Floor & Decor Holdings Inc
|C
|2.80%
|400
|BEN
|Franklin Resources Inc
|C
|2.70%
|401
|WPC
|WP Carey Inc
|C
|2.60%
|402
|JBHT
|J B Hunt Transport Services Inc
|C
|2.50%
|403
|D
|Dominion Energy Inc
|C
|2.50%
|404
|SNOW
|Snowflake Inc.
|C
|2.10%
|405
|LUV
|Southwest Airlines Co
|C
|1.90%
|406
|PLD
|Prologis Inc
|C
|1.90%
|407
|KMX
|Carmax Inc
|C
|1.70%
|408
|EXAS
|Exact Sciences Corp
|C
|1.50%
|409
|ILMN
|Illumina Inc
|C
|1.10%
|410
|WBD
|Warner Bros Discovery Inc
|C
|1.10%
|411
|VTR
|Ventas Inc
|D
|4.80%
|412
|AVGO
|Broadcom Inc
|D
|4.30%
|413
|CRWD
|CrowdStrike Holdings Inc
|D
|4.10%
|414
|RMD
|Resmed Inc
|D
|3.80%
|415
|DOC
|Healthpeak Properties Inc
|D
|3.60%
|416
|MRVL
|Marvell Technology Inc
|D
|3.60%
|417
|TOL
|Toll Brothers Inc
|D
|3.60%
|418
|NTAP
|NetApp Inc
|D
|3.50%
|419
|VLO
|Valero Energy Corp
|D
|3.30%
|420
|EQH
|Equitable Holdings Inc
|D
|3.20%
|421
|BBY
|Best Buy Co Inc
|D
|3.20%
|422
|NU
|Nu Holdings Ltd
|D
|3.20%
|423
|DVN
|Devon Energy Corp
|D
|3.10%
|424
|OC
|Owens Corning
|D
|3.00%
|425
|AXP
|American Express Co
|D
|3.00%
|426
|NEE
|Nextera Energy Inc
|D
|2.90%
|427
|URI
|United Rentals Inc
|D
|2.90%
|428
|WMB
|Williams Companies Inc
|D
|2.90%
|429
|LVS
|Las Vegas Sands Corp
|D
|2.80%
|430
|TSLA
|Tesla Inc
|D
|2.80%
|431
|PXD
|Pioneer Natural Resources Co
|D
|2.80%
|432
|BKR
|Baker Hughes Co
|D
|2.80%
|433
|WBA
|Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc
|D
|2.80%
|434
|SDRL
|Seadrill Ltd
|D
|2.70%
|435
|BALL
|Ball Corp
|D
|2.70%
|436
|NVT
|nVent Electric PLC
|D
|2.70%
|437
|KMI
|Kinder Morgan Inc
|D
|2.60%
|438
|SRPT
|Sarepta Therapeutics Inc
|D
|2.50%
|439
|OVV
|Ovintiv Inc
|D
|2.50%
|440
|CMG
|Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc
|D
|2.50%
|441
|FSLR
|First Solar Inc
|D
|2.40%
|442
|HPE
|Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co
|D
|2.40%
|443
|DKS
|DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc
|D
|2.30%
|444
|ORCL
|Oracle Corp
|D
|2.30%
|445
|CSL
|Carlisle Companies Inc
|D
|2.30%
|446
|GM
|General Motors Co
|D
|2.20%
|447
|DVA
|DaVita Inc
|D
|2.20%
|448
|OWL
|Blue Owl Capital Inc
|D
|2.20%
|449
|SWAV
|Shockwave Medical Inc
|D
|2.10%
|450
|CHK
|Chesapeake Energy Corp
|D
|2.10%
|451
|AGR
|Avangrid Inc
|D
|2.10%
|452
|IRM
|Iron Mountain Inc
|D
|2.00%
|453
|PR
|Permian Resources Corp
|D
|1.90%
|454
|FANG
|Diamondback Energy Inc
|D
|1.60%
|455
|CARR
|Carrier Global Corp
|D
|1.60%
|456
|TOST
|Toast Inc
|D
|1.40%
|457
|CHTR
|Charter Communications Inc
|D
|1.40%
|458
|WRK
|WestRock Co
|D
|1.30%
|459
|ALB
|Albemarle Corp
|D
|1.20%
|460
|MRNA
|Moderna Inc
|D
|1.10%
|461
|PAYC
|Paycom Software Inc
|D
|1.10%
|462
|CCL
|Carnival Corp
|D
|1.00%
|463
|ZS
|Zscaler Inc
|D
|0.80%
|464
|RBLX
|Roblox Corp
|D
|0.50%
|465
|INTC
|Intel Corp
|D
|0.50%
|466
|BKNG
|Booking Holdings Inc
|F
|3.20%
|467
|FIX
|Comfort Systems USA Inc
|F
|1.50%
|468
|WSM
|Williams-Sonoma Inc
|F
|1.50%
|469
|DAL
|Delta Air Lines Inc
|F
|1.20%
|470
|PSTG
|Pure Storage Inc
|F
|1.20%
|471
|SPOT
|Spotify Technology SA
|F
|1.00%
|472
|DKNG
|Draftkings Inc
|F
|1.00%
|473
|TRGP
|Targa Resources Corp
|F
|1.00%
|474
|HOOD
|Robinhood Markets Inc
|F
|0.90%
|475
|COIN
|Coinbase Global Inc
|F
|0.80%
|476
|CNM
|Core & Main Inc
|F
|0.80%
|477
|EQT
|EQT Corp
|F
|0.60%
|478
|WAB
|Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp
|F
|0.60%
|479
|RCL
|Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd
|F
|0.50%
|480
|EME
|EMCOR Group Inc
|F
|0.50%
|481
|PLTR
|Palantir Technologies Inc
|F
|0.40%
|482
|MU
|Micron Technology Inc
|F
|0.40%
|483
|CEG
|Constellation Energy Corp
|F
|0.30%
|484
|FTI
|TechnipFMC PLC
|F
|0.30%
|485
|WDC
|Western Digital Corp
|F
|0.20%
|486
|MSTR
|Microstrategy Inc
|F
|0.10%
|487
|NTRA
|Natera Inc
|F
|0.10%
|488
|UAL
|United Airlines Holdings Inc
|F
|-0.10%
|489
|SCCO
|Southern Copper Corp
|F
|-0.10%
|490
|NRG
|NRG Energy Inc
|F
|-0.20%
|491
|CPNG
|Coupang Inc
|F
|-0.30%
|492
|AR
|Antero Resources Corp
|F
|-0.40%
|493
|MDB
|MongoDB Inc
|F
|-0.50%
|494
|NEM
|Newmont Corporation
|F
|-0.50%
|495
|GE
|General Electric Co
|F
|-0.50%
|496
|APP
|Applovin Corp
|F
|-0.60%
|497
|SMCI
|Super Micro Computer Inc
|F
|-0.70%
|498
|VST
|Vistra Corp
|F
|-1.20%
|499
|XP
|XP Inc
|F
|-2.00%
|500
|VRT
|Vertiv Holdings Co
|F
|-2.40%
MarketMaster AI is an artificial-intelligence-powered stock picking system that uses an ensemble of neural networks to grade stocks based on their expected 6-month returns. You can read more about the system’s historical performance, training data, and other useful facts here. Please note that while MarketMaster AI has a strong track record, it is designed simply as a starting point for further research.
As of this writing, Tom Yeung did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.