Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Thursday

Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH) stock is rocketing more than 49% despite plans to close its business.
- Smart for Life (NASDAQ:SMFL) shares are soaring over 48% after completing a restructuring program.
- Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) stock is surging more than 30% without any clear news this morning.
- OneMedNet (NASDAQ:ONMD) shares are increasing by over 29% after signing a new contract.
- Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) stock is rising more than 26% alongside heavy pre-market trading.
- Cheche (NASDAQ:CCG) shares are gaining over 21% with its latest earnings release.
- Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) stock is climbing more than 17% with strong early morning trading.
- Nexalin Technology (NASDAQ:NXL) shares are jumping over 15% despite a lack of news.
- Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) stock is getting a more than 14% boost with its Q1 earnings report.
- C3.ai (NYSE:AI) shares are up over 14% after beating Q1 estimates.
10 Top Losers
- NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEMKT:NBY) stock is plummeting by more than 40% alongside annual shareholder meeting plans.
- UiPath (NYSE:PATH) shares are diving over 30% on a CEO change.
- Innovative Eyewear (NASDAQ:LUCY) stock is retreating more than 21% on a new direct offering.
- Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) shares are tumbling over 18% without any obvious news today.
- SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) stock is taking a more than 16% beating this morning.
- Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) shares are dropping over 16% on poor Q2 guidance.
- Onconetix (NASDAQ:ONCO) stock is decreasing close to 16% after an unexpected rally yesterday.
- Sharps Technology (NASDAQ:STSS) shares are falling more than 14% following a recent rally.
- Fangdd Network (NASDAQ:DUO) stock is slipping over 13% today.
- Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 13% on fiscal Q2 earnings.
