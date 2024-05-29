Why Is Cue Health (HLTH) Stock Down 40% Today?

Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH) stock is down on Wednesday after the healthcare technology company announced plans to wind down its business.
According to a press release from Cue Health, the company has filed voluntary petitions under Chapter 7 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code to pursue this wind-down. The company notes this comes after unsuccessful attempts to secure additional financing or a strategic transaction.
To go along with this, the company has terminated all of its employees. This also includes all the executives leading Cue Health and members of the Board of Directors. It expects a bankruptcy trustee to take over its operations to conduct an asset sale and repay debts.
What This Means for HLTH Stock
Cue Health was already in danger of having its shares delisted due to certain delinquencies. Now the company is expecting further communication from the Nasdaq Exchange that will result in its shares being delisted. The company doesn’t intend to appeal any decision made by the exchange.
HLTH stock is seeing heavy trading on Wednesday alongside the wind-down news. That has more than 11 million shares changing hands as of this writing. This is well above its daily average trading volume of about 8 million shares.
HLTH stock is down 39.7% as of Wednesday morning.
