Wall Street Favorites: 3 Nasdaq Stocks With Strong Buy Ratings for May 2024 

The Nasdaq Composite index is at an all-time high after April’s inflation rate came in weaker than expected and U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reassured markets that further interest rate hikes are unlikely. The Nasdaq is now hovering near 16,700, a pretty high level. The index of primarily technology stocks has risen 12% so far this year and is up 48% in the past 12 months.
The Nasdaq had been marching higher to start the month of May, but really took off after data showed that inflation rose 0.3% in April from March, less than the 0.4% that economists had expected. On an annualized basis, inflation in America increased 3.4%, matching forecasts.
The latest inflation data has caused relief and sent the Nasdaq higher, as investors bet that the U.S. Federal Reserve will hold off on any further interest rate hikes and may lower rates starting this September.
Here are Wall Street favorites: three Nasdaq stocks with strong buy ratings for May 2024.
Micron Technology (MU)
Shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) have been riding high, ever since the maker of USB flash drives announced its most recent financial results. Year-to-date, MU stock is up 55%, making it one of the top-performing stocks in the Nasdaq Composite index.
Over the last 12 months, the company’s share price has nearly doubled, having increased by about 97%. Despite the big rally, analysts see more runway ahead for Micron Technology.
Professional analysts currently have a consensus strong buy rating on MU stock, with a median price target of $135 per share. That’s 6% higher than where Micron stock currently trades.
Analysts continue to expect that Micron will benefit from the AI boom, with demand for its memory and computer data storage products on the rise. Micron provides memory and flash storage for computers, data centers and cell phones.
Micron next reports earnings on June 26.
CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD)
The stock of cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) is another top performing Nasdaq component, having risen about 147% in the last 12 months, including about 37% gain so far in 2024.
CRWD stock jumped 23% higher after the cybersecurity firm reported its latest earnings, handily beating Wall Street estimates and raising its forward guidance. Analysts see CrowdStrike as one of the best ways to play the boom in cybersecurity.
A total of 37 analysts rate CRWD stock a strong buy with a median price target of $398, 16% above current levels. Analysts continue to applaud the strong earnings growth at CrowdStrike and also like management’s stated goal of achieving $10 billion in annual recurring revenue by 2030. With demand for cybersecurity services steadily rising among corporations, governments and individuals, CrowdStrike is well-positioned to capitalize.
CrowdStrike’s next earnings print will be delivered on June 4.
The Trade Desk (TTD)
Online advertising has strengthened this year, and that has analysts singing the praises of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD). The 19 analysts covering the company have a consensus strong buy rating on TTD stock, along with a median price of $101.71, which is 17% higher than where the share price is at right now.
Analysts expect The Trade Desk’s sales and profits to accelerate along with online ad spending in coming months.
The company, which specializes in technologies that facilitate digital advertising, just reported earnings that crushed Wall Street estimates as growth on internet-connected televisions stormed back. The Trade Desk’s profit rose 13% from a year earlier, while its sales were 28% higher year over year. For the current second quarter, The Trade Desk said that it expects revenue of $575 million, topping estimates of $567 million.
TTD stock is up 24% on the year.
On the date of publication, Joel Baglole did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.