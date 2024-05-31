Why Is Latam Logistics Properties (LPA) Stock Up 11% Today?

Latam Logistics Properties (NYSEMKT:LPA) stock is rocketing higher on Friday alongside after making its public debut earlier this year.
Latam Logistics Properties went public after it combined with TWOA in a merger deal that closed on March 27. Since then, the stock has become a speculative play with certain traders.
It’s also worth noting that Latam Logistics Properties is in the news again after it rang the New York Stock Exchange opening bell yesterday. This has traders taking notice of the stock once again and may be helping the rally today.
Latam Logistics Properties CEO Esteban Saldarriaga said the following ahead of the bell ringing:
“LPA’s listing on the NYSE has given us greater access to capital to expand our vertically integrated industrial and logistics real estate platform to further capitalize on Latin America’s significant nearshoring and e-commerce tailwinds. We are proud to join many of the world’s leading companies on the NYSE, some of which we serve with LPA’s premium, EDGE certified properties in strategic locations in the region’s high-growth markets.”
LPA Stock Movement Today
Latam Logistics Properties stock is seeing heavy trading on Friday. That has more than 48,000 shares changing hands as of this writing. While that may not seem like much, the company’s daily average trading volume is roughly half that at about 26,000 shares.
LPA stock is up 10.8% as of Friday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.