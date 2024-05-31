Why Is Polestar (PSNY) Stock Up 7% Today?

Polestar Automotive (NASDAQ:PSNY) stock is up on Friday after the electric vehicle (EV) company provided an update on its missed financial filings.
Polestar Automotive told investors in a news release that it plans to have its filing for the full year of 2023 submitted by the end of June. It also plans to provide preliminary earnings data for its first quarter of 2024 that month.
Investors in PSNY stock will remember that Polestar delayed the filing of its annual report due to errors in prior filings. This had the company looking to investigate certain errors that were present in its 2021 and 2021 annual filings.
What This Means for PSNY Stock
The late annual filing from Polestar has been weighing on PSNY stock. When the company finally gets that filing out, it should relieve some of the pressure that the business is facing from investors and regulators.
Today’s news already has PSNY traders excited and that brings with it heavy trading. That has more than 8.8 million shares changing hands as of this writing. This is well above the company’s daily average trading volume of about 4.9 million shares.
PSNY stock is up 6.7% as of Friday afternoon.
