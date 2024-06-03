3 52-Week-Low Losers Ready to Become Big-Time Stock Winners

Bottom-picking stocks to buy is one of the most difficult strategies in trading and investing. It is a direct antithesis to the adage, “the trend is your friend, until it bends.” While not for the faint of heart, bold investors are rewarded with the potential to be rewarded exponentially for the risk they are taking.
Bottom-picking is risky and not something you should always do as an investor. But if you were to do it, here’s are a few ways to mitigate those risks.
For example, you can consider quality companies that are otherwise getting battered by sellers and are trading at their 52-week lows. So, today, I’ll show you three stocks doing just that. To get my list, I used the filter below:
- Stock trades near its 52-week low,
- Minimum buy rating from analysts, and
- Earnings and revenue growth in the last fiscal year.
Getting buy-rated stocks means analysts see potential recovery in the future. The revenue growth metrics also indicate that the companies are doing relatively well.
This list represents the “best three” from the screen. I arranged it based on how far each stock is from its 52-week low, from highest to lowest.
Microvast Holdings (MVST)
The growing demand for EVs has spotlighted companies like Microvast Holdings (NASDAQ:MVST). Microvast specializes in advanced battery technology, wherein it builds and develops battery systems used in utility-scale energy storage systems and electric commercial vehicles.
The company has created various proprietary technologies in the entire battery system. Microvast has a solid footprint globally and sells its products in three main regions: North and South America, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.
Microvast reported a 49.9% YOY revenue increase in FY’23. This excellent performance was primarily due to improvements in the EMEA and Asia Pacific regions. Specifically, EMEA is nearly operating at breakeven. Meanwhile, the business in Asia Pacific is entirely self-funding and profitable. The company is hoping for similar results in the Americas shortly.
In other good news, the company’s net loss improved from $158.2 million in 2022 to $106.4 million in 2023. Microvast inches towards complete profitability and analysts have plenty of reasons to rate it as a strong buy. The stock is also trading 53.3% higher than its 52-week low. So, if you’re looking for stocks to buy, don’t miss out on MVST.
TFF Pharmaceuticals (TFFP)
Biotech is full of baskets of opportunities waiting to be discovered. New firms race to be first to market. TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) is one of these contenders. The company develops the commercialization of patented Thin Film Freezing (TFF) by transforming medicine into a potent dry powder for better results.
TFF has two main drug candidates: Voriconazole Inhalation Powder (TFF VORI) and Tacrolimus Inhalation Powder (TFF TAC). Both products use its patented technology and help lung transplant and pulmonary aspergillosis patients.
A quick glance at TFF Pharma’s FY’23 results reported revenues of $733,871, up from $495,805 in 2023. Harlan Weisman, M.D., the company’s CEO, says, “Over the last several months, we have made significant progress showing that our Thin Film Freezing technology can be successfully applied.” Additionally, TFF TAC is heading to another positive catalyst, as the FDA is expected to provide feedback for its Clinical Development Plan in Q2FY’24.
Though still operating at a loss, the company managed to minimize net losses to $21.2 million, a noticeable improvement from last year’s loss of $31.8 million. The company’s excellent prospects and growing financials make a strong case for considering it one of the best bargain stocks to buy.
But if you need something more, you’d be happy to know analysts rate TFFP stock as a Strong Buy. Additionally, it’s trading 25.3% higher from its 52-week low.
My Size (MYSZ)
Formerly known as Knowledgetree Ventures, My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) is an eCommerce platform that lets users build their online profile and store their personal measurements, which will allow buyers to make purchases to retailers using their data and get the right fit.
While this may sound simple enough, the company uses a groundbreaking generative AI tool that lets users work with specialized language models to help customers receive tailored product reals that suit their needs. In addition, the company’s AI provides virtual try-ons that allow customers to mix and match garments and visually show how pairs work together.
My Size reported improvements in FY’23. Revenue hit $7 million, up from $4.5 million last year. Meanwhile, the bottom line ended at a $6.38 million loss compared to last year’s $8.31 million loss. Unfortunately, some financial metrics missed estimates for Q4 and the whole year, and the stock has taken a beating ever since.
Still, MYSZ stock is rated as a Strong Buy, trading 7.6% higher than its 52-week low. More adventurous investors looking for stocks to buy might see this as an opportunity.
On the date of publication, Rick Orford did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.